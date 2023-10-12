Expensive construction equipment stolen near Dalmally

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police are appealing for information after expensive works equipment was stolen from a site along the A85 near Dalmally last weekend.

According to Police Scotland, a red Vanmar track dumper, yellow Bomag roller and whacker plate were taken from the construction site just east of the village.

A Police Scotland statement said: “We are appealing for witnesses after high value construction equipment was stolen from a secure site.

“Between Friday October 6 and Monday October 9, a secure forestry construction site was broken into in Dalmally.”

DC Oman, CID (Criminal Investigation Department) added: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this equipment being moved around the road networks leading from Dalmally.

“The equipment is distinctive and would have been transported using our local roads.

“We would encourage anyone using the roads surrounding Dalmally to check dashcam footage where possible. If you have any information that may assist, please let us know.”

Officers have asked those with information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or at www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us, quoting incident number 0865 of 09/10/2023.

In a Facebook post, a worker at the site said: “I’m hoping that someone may have seen something or have CCTV and may have captured the vehicles involved.

“We suspect that the items were taken away on a trailer being pulled by a 4×4 vehicle going by the marks left in the ground on our site.

“If anyone has seen anything suspicious or has seen a vehicle with a trailer pulling machinery we’d be very grateful for any information, no matter how small.

“Please take extra care if you live in the area and have valuable machinery in or around your property as they may well still be in the area or at least come back.”