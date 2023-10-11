History society hears of George Houston connections

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

George Houston – Argyll’s influence on his Art

Inveraray History Society was off to a good start last week for the new season, with a talk from Euan Robson.

Euan has been interested in and collected George Houston’s work for many years and ‘shares with him the love of fishing’.

George Houston (1869-1947), was born in Dalry, Ayrshire, but spent many years in and around Argyll, capturing the beauty of Loch Fyne, Glen Aray, Inveraray, wider Lochfyneside and Iona.

Argyll’s influence on his art is evident from the wide variety of impressive paintings, sketches and etchings he produced.

Houston was enchanted by the beauty and the colours of Argyll’s scenery, showing a particular skill for the warmth of sun on snow.

Prior to becoming a full time artist, George Houston was making a living drawing for The Weekly Citizen, before the use of photography.

He leased properties, with his wife and 10 children, and spent a great deal of time in various local scenic locations such as Glen Orchy, Loch Goil, Cuil House in Cairndow, Argyll Arms, Iona and a spell farming on Braevallich, Loch Awe.

He was very friendly with Neil Munro, Sir Harry Lauder, Lord Weir and the Noble family.

A few members and guests were able to add to the evening’s interest with stories of their own connections and a prized family possession of one of Houston’s sketches.

During his lifetime and just after his death, George Houston was well known, his paintings much sought after and he was considered to be one of the finest landscape artists of Scottish scenery.

Euan has become the authority on George Houston, has written a beautifully illustrated book on his work, called George Houston – Nature’s Limner and brought his name back into public recognition, setting him “in his rightful place in the history of Scottish landscape painting”.

Next month’s talk will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday November7 and will be presented by Clive Rolfe and Tina Scott, giving background and showing stunning photos of their work as Marine Biologists ‘Under Loch Fyne’. All are welcome. Visitors £5.