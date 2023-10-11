A83 reopens, and ferry fixed for Islay and Jura

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The A83 and A815 reopened on Wednesday, but travel disruptions in Argyll continued, with the A816 still closed due to a giant landslide, and two CalMac ferry breakdowns: the Tarbert ferry connecting Cowal and Kintyre, and Islay and Jura’s only ferry link to the mainland, now fixed.

In a Herculean effort, BEAR Scotland and local contractors have completed the clean-up operation on the A83, the main road connecting Glasgow with Mid Argyll and Kintyre, after landslides closed it between Inveraray and Tarbet over the weekend.

The rain caused seven landslides to reach the A83: one at the Rest and be Thankful now cleared, four at Glen Kinglas now cleared, and two “very substantial” landslides at the A815 Dunoon junction, now cleared. Four further landslides on the A83 were caught in debris pits, nets and bunds: two at the Rest and Be Thankful, and two in Glen Kinglas.

The A83 Ardgartan to Inveraray section was the final section to remain closed, while the hillside was inspected this morning after last night’s rainfall.

At 2pm today, BEAR Scotland confirmed “that the A83 between Tarbet and Inveraray will re-open to all traffic from 3pm this afternoon (October 11).

“Since Saturday October 7, this section of the A83 has been closed to allow the extensive clear-up of landslide material from the route at Glen Kinglas, and to a lesser extent at the Rest and be Thankful where a small landslip also occurred.

“As part of the operations undertaken, BEAR teams have removed over 12,000 tonnes of debris and have cleared roadside verges and drainage systems to allow the trunk road to re-open to traffic. The road is now free of debris and safe for motorists to use.

“Following the re-opening of the A83, BEAR Scotland teams will remain on site to monitor the areas affected by the landslides in the coming days, and will be supported by geotechnical engineers who will continue to inspect the affected sections of hillside in proximity to the A815 junction and within Glen Kinglas. Regular inspections of the hillside at the Rest and be Thankful will also continue.

“Argyll and Bute Council has confirmed that the A815 will reopen at 3pm. Argyll and Bute Council has also confirmed that the B828 will remain closed presently due to flood damage to the road.”

On Saturday three landslides blocked a 200m section of the A816 between Oban and Lochgilphead, at the Bealach winding above Ardfern. Argyll and Bute Council estimates the road will remain closed for at least four weeks, subject to any further weather impacts. A long diversion is in place, via the A83 – A819 – 85 or vice versa.

Meanwhile, CalMac have cancelled the ferry from Portavadie in Cowal to Tarbert in Kintyre for Tuesday, Wednesday, and at least until a 1pm review on Thursday, due to an “ongoing technical issue” with the MV Isle of Cumbrae.

Then islanders on Islay and Jura were hit by more disruption on Wednesday, when CalMac cancelled the 1pm and 3.30pm sailings between Kennacraig and Port Askaig, due to a technical issue with the MV Finlaggan.

CalMac explained: “This is due to the vessel needing to carry out a repair on the Starboard Main engine. We are in the process of contacting all customers who will be affected by this disruption. An update on the 6pm sailings will be provided at 5pm.”

Thankfully, CalMac was able to fix the problem by late afternoon, updating: “The technical issue has now been resolved and normal service will resume with the 6pm departing Kennacraig and the 8.15pm departing Port Askaig.”

The MV Finlaggan is operating a single vessel timetable from Monday September 25 to Sunday October 22, while the MV Isle of Arran is having her annual overhaul and the MV Hebridean Isles continues to be out of service.

The Hebridean ferry operator plans to release the MV Isle of Mull from the Craignure route tomorrow to help clear the backlog.