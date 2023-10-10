Tarbert ferry cancelled and A83 clean-up continues

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The clean-up operation on the A83 is continuing on Tuesday after several landslides closed the road between Inveraray and Tarbet over the weekend.

BEAR Scotland and local contractors are continuing a major clean-up operation on the road connecting Campbeltown, Inveraray and Lochgilphead with Glasgow after a month’s worth of rainfall fell in just 36 hours.

Elsewhere, CalMac have informed customers that the ferry from Portavadie to Tarbert on Kintyre has been suspended for the remainder of Tuesday due to an “ongoing technical issue.”

Residents on the Cowal Peninsula are already facing difficulties due to the closure of the A83 and on the A815 between St Catherine’s and its junction with the A83 near Cairndow.

An alternative route is available via the CalMac and Western Ferries services from Dunoon and Hunter’s Quay to Gourock.

Argyll & Bute Council also reported on Tuesday morning that the A814 had re-opened between Whistlefield and Arrochar after a landslip.

The A815 also re-opened between Strachur and Benmore after flooding.

Describing the situation on the A816 near Ardfern, an Argyll & Bute Council update said: “Three separate landslides have blocked a 200m section of the A816. The landslides have started from approximately 120m above the road.

“The volume of debris currently on the road is estimated to be around 3000m3 (6000 tonnes), with further unstable material on the slope above the road.

“There are large potentially unstable boulders (some estimated to exceed 70 tonnes) high on the slope.

“Further assessment will be undertaken, and more information will be available, after today’s predicted heavy rainfall. Remediation works will begin following detailed assessment of the slope and boulders.

“Works will start with removing or stabilising potentially unstable boulders to make the area safe for clearance works.

“Current estimates are that the road will remain closed for at least 4 weeks, subject to any further weather impacts. There is a diversion in place which is via the A83- A819 – 85 or vice versa.”

Several other roads across Argyll have remained closed since the weekend with the B836 road closed at Glen Lean due to the partial collapse of a bridge and a landslip.

The council have said that this will remain shut until a plan can be made to deal with the bridge, which could potentially collapse.

In the Loch Awe area, the B840 also remains closed due to several landslips, with the council clearing debris along the road, while the minor C30 West Loch Awe road remains shut due to landslips as well.

Argyll & Bute Council added: “This road is closed because of a landslip. We are making good progress with clearing the debris. Once this is done we will move on to reinstating the embankment supporting the road.

“Some main roads which were closed re-opened Sunday thanks to our crews and contractors managing to clear debris.