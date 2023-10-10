Shinty post-poned as weather plays havoc

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Monsoon conditions across the country wiped out the entire shinty schedule on Saturday October 7 2023.

Mowi Premiership

Glasgow Mid Argyll P Lovat P

The Glasgow area also suffered from a heavy rainfall leading to the postponement of the match between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Lovat at Peterson Park.

GMA duo Finlay MacMillan and Jamie Macleod would have missed the game through injury so they both have another week to recover ahead of Saturday’s visit from Kingussie.

With Lovat travelling to Rèaraig to play Kinlochshiel this coming Saturday, and GMA boss Alan MacRae and Lovat keeper Scott MacDonald and defender Danny Kelly on international duty with Scotland a week later, it now looks as if the clash between GMA and Lovat will take place on Saturday 28 October 2023.

Mowi South Division 1

Bute P Glasgow Mid Argyll P

The Bute first team’s 3pm throw up with the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team at the Meadows was postponed on Friday afternoon because of an unplayable field.

2023 Mòd Cup

The Aviemore Trophy (Mòd Cup) will be contested between Glasgow University and Strachur-Dunoon at the King George V Playing Fields, Renfrew on Saturday 14 October 2023.

Throw up is at 2pm and Craig Scott is the match referee.

Earlier in the day, Alba play Glaschu for the Learn Gaelic Trophy (Women’s Mòd Cup).

Craig Scott is again the referee and throw up is at noon.

The Royal National Mod Gaelic music festival, of which the game is a part starts on Friday October 13 and runs until October 20 in Paisley.