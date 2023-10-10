Police refresh appeal for missing Tarbet man

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police Scotland have put out a refresh appeal to trace an elderly man reported missing from Tarbet nearly two weeks ago.

Stuart Brown, 76, was last seen walking along the A83 towards Arrochar from Tarbet at around 1pm on Thursday September 28.

Mr Brown is described as being around 5ft 8ins in height and of a slim build, with short, brown and grey hair, which is balding.

He also walks with a slight stoop and is a keen walker, who is known to hitchhike.

Inspector Barry Convery said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen Stuart and has not already come forward to please get in touch.

“Specialist and local officers have been carrying out land and water searches around Tarbet and Arrochar, and our enquiries are ongoing. I’d like to thank the public for their continued support.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 1466 of 29 September.