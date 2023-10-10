Award-winning musical duo take to the stage

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Award-winning duo Leonard Brown and Maggie Adamson are travelling the length and breadth of Scotland and northern England on a 15-day tour in October-November.

Leonard and Maggie are delighted to be incorporating the West Coast in their tour as they will be appearing at The Inveraray Inn on Wednesday October 25. Tickets, priced £10 can be purchased by calling 07758 723355 or online at Leonardbrownaccordion.co.uk

The musical duo will be playing an eclectic range of music from Scotland, Ireland, America, Canada and Europe. The concert starts at 7.30pm, with doors open at 6.45pm.

They have two recent albums to their credit, Shades of Shetland – Double album (2022) and Encore (2023). They will be available to buy at the concert or on the website above.

The tour starts on Friday October 20 at Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, and finishes in The Lake District on Sunday November 5.

More than 3,000 miles will be travelled and around 1,500 people will be attending in total over the course of the 15 days.

Join them for a fantastic night of music, supported by Fyne Folk, a local group led by Jake MacKay. A donation from the concert will be made to Inveraray Accordion and Fiddle Club.