First Minister tackles local issues as cabinet comes to Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Scottish Government’s travelling cabinet programme resumed with a meeting in Inveraray Parish Church on Monday

And First Minister Humza Yousaf had to tackle local issues at a packed public discussion in the Inveraray Inn.

Questions about the local economy dominated the day.

Cabinet members were quizzed on issues that included ongoing problems for the local hospitality sector, domestic rates, short-term let licensing, support for the seafood industry, and their funding commitment to the solution for the Rest and Be Thankful section of the A83 road.

Before the meeting of the cabinet and the public discussion, the First Minister met community group Inspire Inveraray to see first hand their ongoing work to regenerate the local pier as part of wider transformation plans for the area.

While at the pier, he was questioned on issues that have dominated local headlines in recent weeks, including Lochgilphead’s lack of evening restaurants and pubs – and the potential damage that will be done to businesses around the Crinan Canal as it prepares to close down for seven months for essential works to be done.

Asked about Lochgilphead, the First Minister said: “We want a day time and a night time economy. It’s really, really important; not just to survive but to thrive.

“At the heart of it is economic opportunity and investing in community assets. The pier [at Inveraray] is a great example.

“Investing in the public infrastructure is absolutely vital.”

The First Minister was asked about a potential solution to the current stand-off between Scottish Canals and businesses which say the seven-month closure of the Crinan Canal will damage their income.

Scottish Canals said the last transit entry into the canal will be on Saturday October 21 and it expects to reopen the canal in mid-May 2024, with contractors finishing on site in mid-June.

Businesses say the projected closure is too long and are demanding the canal reopen to navigation by Good Friday on March 29, 2024, so business can resume at the Easter holidays.

Mr Yousaf replied: “My expectations of Scottish Canals would be that they do engage with the local community.”

He said businesses were “understandably” upset at the disruption to their operations and potential financial damage.

“I get it from the business perspective because the summer season begins a lot earlier now.

“If Scottish Canals can shorten that work I’m sure they absolutely will, but that’s a decision for them.”

The 51st meeting of the travelling cabinet was the first in over four years after the programme was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and it was the fourth session to be held in the Argyll and Bute area.

The First Minister said he hoped that restarting the tradition of travelling cabinets would contribute to his aim of an “open, transparent and accessible government”.

He said: “Travelling cabinets are an excellent opportunity for Scottish Government ministers to meet people across Scotland, and to listen to their views on issues that concern and affect them – something which helps to inform decision-making and policy development.

“My Government is committed to staying in touch with the people of Scotland – and this meeting in Inveraray will be the first of many more cabinet public discussion events I intend to host.”

Mr Yousaf took a tour of the Inveraray pier and discussed how funding had enabled community group Inspire Inveraray to take on community ownership.

The community group purchased the pier in July 2023, using £121,374 from the Scottish Government supported Scottish Land Fund, to bring it back into operation, providing greater access for leisure and water sports, fishing activities and further connections to surrounding towns.

The pier had previously been privately owned for 20 years and has been closed to the public for the past five years.

The First Minister said: “Community empowerment is a key aim for this government and it was great to see in person a perfect example of a local group, supported by the Scottish Government, taking power of local assets for their community benefit as well as supporting the local economy.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that Scotland’s regions are able to thrive and contribute to a growing sustainable economy. I look forward to discussing this with the people of Inveraray and the wider Argyll and Bute area to achieve this within their local communities.”