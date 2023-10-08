Sad music brings cheer to Mid Argyll and Kintyre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Leeds Based Composer and Pianist Simeon Walker played two outstanding sets on the weekend of September 30 in Mid Argyll and Kintyre.

The shows in Whitehouse and Ardrishaig were well attended and audiences were delighted by Simeon’s “Sad Piano Music!” and musical stories.

The UK tour is taking in venues across the country of all different shapes and sizes and Simeon was at pains to tell everyone just how much of a thrill it was to come to Argyll.

“It has been such a delight to play for the audiences at Whitehouse and Ardrishaig. The halls were set up perfectly for the events and made the whole thing feel so cosy and intimate.

“It was nice to chat and play and I cannot wait to return to this beautiful part of the country.

“I was lucky to spend Sunday morning on West Port beach and it was just incredible.”

A spokesperson for West Kintyre Promotions CIC said: “It was something completely different for us and Simeon contacted us, as he had heard about what we are doing here as a CIC.

“We would like to thank the audiences for coming out to the shows; Ralph, Garreth, Laurie who helped move pianos; Balinikil House and Mid Argyll Arts Society for use of the pianos and Arthur for his work making the venues look so cool.”