Scottish Water unveils ‘Top of the Taps’

Argyll and Bute consumed nearly 26,000 litres of water from public Top Up Taps between May and August this year.

According to the latest data from Scottish Water, thirsty drinkers have taken 7,500 litres from Inveraray’s Top Up Tap and just short of 6,000 litres from Tarbert’s.

The research paints a fascinating picture of exactly where thirsty drinkers have been using the national water provider’s network of Top up Taps this summer.

Inveraray was at number 41 as it dispensed 7,502 litres; Tarbert 5,731; Oban, 5,369; and Helensburgh 7,073.

Retaining the top spot this summer was Edinburgh’s Grassmarket tap which dispensed over 32,000 litres during the peak tourist season.

Impressively, the Top Up Taps initiative has inspired a 19 per cent increase in people carrying a refillable bottle, and figures show that well-hydrated people across Argyll and Bute filled up almost 20,000 water bottles and consumed 25,675 litres of water across the area’s four taps.

Brian Lironi, director of corporate affairs at Scottish Water, said: “It’s brilliant that so many locals and visitors alike are using our Top Up Taps in such numbers.

“But nothing would make us happier than seeing them used even more! There couldn’t be many better reasons for carrying a refillable water bottle and topping up when you’re out and about – it’s good for your health, good for your pocket and good for the planet.”

Publicly funded Scottish Water recently installed its landmark 100th Top Up Tap in the shadow of the Kelpies in Falkirk.

Since launching the initiative in 2018, the 100 taps collectively have topped up the equivalent of nearly six million single use plastic bottles.

The aim was to put the distinctive blue Top Up Taps in key locations all over the country – and they now stretch from Arran to Arbroath and from Shetland to Stranraer.

Visit www.YourWaterYourLife.co.uk/TapMap and search by putting in any postcode or viewing a complete list of the Top Up Taps across Scotland.

Mr Lironi, added: “Water is our most precious natural resource, and we want the people of Scotland and visitors to have access whenever they need it.”