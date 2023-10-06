Photograph of the Week – October 6 2023
Iona Barr took this photo of the CalMac ferry Hebridean Isles steaming past Easdale on a sunny September day with the small island of Insh in the background.
If you have a photo you would like to share with our readers please send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with your name, address and details of where it was taken or post on the Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club page on Facebook.