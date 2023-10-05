First A83 taskforce meeting held

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The first meeting of the A83 Taskforce has been chaired by the Scottish Government’s transport minister in Lochgilphead.

Fiona Hyslop MSP attended the meeting on Wednesday, with discussions held on the Rest and Be Thankful section of the trunk road.

Taskforce members, which include local politicians, Argyll and Bute Council representatives, community councils and business organisations, were updated on the plans for the medium-term solution for the existing Old Military Road.

They were also given an update on the recent public engagement for the permanent long-term solution to the challenges at the Rest and Be Thankful.

This followed the announcement of the preferred route option in June and the end of the consultation period at the end of July.

Ms Hyslop said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to delivering a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“Earlier this week, the cabinet secretary for transport, net zero and just transition (Màiri McAllan) visited the A83 to see firsthand the challenges at the Rest and Be Thankful and the temporary diversion at the Old Military Road.

“There is a clear need for pace and urgency on delivering improvements to the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful for the communities and businesses who often feel the brunt of closure and the associated impacts that creates.

“The announcement in June of the preferred route option for the long-term solution was a significant confirmation of our commitment to improve the route.

Ms Hyslop added: “During the four days of public exhibitions, 220 people came along to see and comment on our plans.

“Along with the face-to-face events, over 3,500 people had viewed the online exhibition by the time it closed on 28 July. This is testament to the wide public interest in the scheme.

The Scottish Government said it plans to publish draft orders on the comments received at these events by the end of the year, while also carrying out improvenments to the Old Military Road.

Ms Hyslop also reiterated that work will begin later this year on the southern section of the Old Military Road.

NO_A41_NO_A41_cabinet minister on A8301_23

Cabinet secretary for transport, net zero and just transition, Màiri McAllan at the Rest and Be Thankful