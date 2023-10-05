Announcements – 6th October, 2023

BIRTH

CLARK – Stephen and Ammie (née Fleming) are delighted to announce the birth of their twin sons Callan Lomond and Ruaridh on August 4, 2023, little brothers to Lucy and Lily. Sincere thanks to the midwives at Mid Argyll and all staff at Royal Alexandra Hospital.

DEATHS

DEANS – Suddenly but peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on September 27, 2023, Margaret Deans née McIsaac, in her 87th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Archie, much loved mum of Lorna and Jennifer, loving and adored granny of Alannah, Charlene, Karis and Hannah, and great granny of Natasha, Erin, Rebekah, Zoe, Ariannah, Abigail and Harper. Margaret’s funeral will take place on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 1.00 p.m. in the Campbeltown Parish Church thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 p.m. travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Margaret along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Robert Black Memorial Helipad.

HOUSTON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 1, 2023, Mary Houston, in her 88th year, Newhaven, Gallowhill Road, Campbeltown, loving sister of the late Margaret (Rita) and Robert (Bobby) and a much loved and respected aunt and great aunt. A private cremation will take place in Cardross Crematorium.

IRELAND – (née Crawford). Peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Perth Royal Infirmary, surrounded by her family, Jessie aged 84. Dearly beloved wife of Ian, mum to Shaun and Abigail, mother-in-law to Elaine; Nanny to Lucas, Alexander and Monty, much loved sister of Ada and a good and loyal friend to many others. She will be sadly missed by us all. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Perth Crematorium on October 9 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory, to benefit Alzheimer Scotland, may be given at the service.

RUSSELL – Peacefully at home, Kenmure, Drumore, Campbeltown, with her family by her side, on September 30, 2023, Marion McGeachy, in her 78th year, dearly beloved wife of Alex Russell, much loved mum of Donna and Kerry, mother-in-law of Seumus and Neil and an adored granny of Aiden, Sophie, Lucy and the late Joe. A private cremation will take place in Cardross Crematorium.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BRAILSFORD – The family of the late John Brailsford would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, visits and phone calls received following their sad loss. Our thanks to the staff of Mid Argyll Hospital for their care and attention. Grateful thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for his comforting and uplifting services at Achahoish and Cardross.; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and efficient arrangements and to Kilmartin Hotel for fine purvey. Finally our thanks to those who attended at the Church and Crematorium to pay their respects. Your kindness and support was greatly appreciated. The retiral collection realised £400 for church funds.

O’SULLIVAN – née Harvey, formerly of Campbeltown and London. The family of Margaret wish to thank everyone who sympathised with us and especially those who travelled to Ireland for her funeral. Margaret, wife of the late Diarmuid, died September 7, 2023 suddenly but peacefully at her home in Ireland in her 85th year. A much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

IN MEMORIAMS

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of Annette, who passed away on October 10, 2005.

A loving wife, mum and granny.

Loved and missed every day.

YOUNG – In loving memory of Jim Young, who passed away October 11, 2021.

Loved husband, dad and papa.

Always in our thoughts

Forever in our hearts.

– Marie and family.