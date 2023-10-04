Mid Argyll celebrates 100 years of dance

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Saturday September 30 was a special day for Scottish Country Dancers everywhere as the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society celebrated a World Day of Dance to mark its centenary.

Branches across the world held ceilidhs and dances to celebrate and Mid Argyll Branch joined in the fun with a family ceilidh in the afternoon and an informal dance in the evening.

The evening dance was entitled Dance through the Decades and featured at least one dance dating from each of the society’s 10 decades.

Both events were held in Ardrishaig’s North Hall and Martainn Skene provided the music on his accordion.

Martainn is a well-known face on the Glasgow Traditional music scene and his wonderful playing got everyone up on their feet!

The Mid Argyll branch holds classes every Monday evening in the North hall, with beginners from 6.30-7.30pm and a general class from 7.30-9.30pm.

It’s not too late to join in for the new season – it is great exercise and great fun too! All that is needed is a pair of comfy shoes and a big smile. All ages are welcome.

For more information, please phone Kim on 10546 830268