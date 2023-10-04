Helicopter delivers 4G masts to Islay

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A helicopter has been used to deliver new 4G masts to Islay in a move to boost the island’s phone network coverage and mobile connectivity.

Virgin Media O2’s delivery of the masts forms part of its commitment to the £1 billion Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, which will involve building six new partial not-spot masts on the island.

More than 60 of these sites are set to be built in Argyll & Bute, with this expected to boost 4G coverage across the region by 25 per cent.

This investment has been welcomed by Argyll & Bute MSP, Jenni Minto and Argyll & Bute Council’s policy lead for islands and business development, councillor Liz McCabe.

Both Ms Minto and Ms McCabe visited the first of the six new 4G masts being built on the island, receiving an update on Virgin Media O2’s progress.

Ms Minto said: “For too long, many rural areas like this one have been at a disadvantage when it comes to connectivity.

“It is fantastic to see how the company is bringing mobile coverage to the beautiful island of Islay, which will have a positive impact for the businesses, residents, and visitors to the area.

Ms McCabe added: “Argyll and Bute has languished behind other areas due to our geography and logistical challenges, including 22 inhabited islands.

“However, over the last number of years significant investment has been made and we have seen major coverage improvements.”

Argyll & Bute is set to benefit from a complete transformation in mobile connectivity, which aims to tackle countless not-spots and areas of patchy signal.

Islay is the latest part of the region to receive a mobile boost and the development represents Virgin Media O2’s first new island mast of the upgrade programme.

These new upgrades will provide residents, businesses and visitors to the area, with faster and more reliable mobile connectivity.

This will likely make it easier to access online services and stay connected with friends and family, while also offering them a greater choice of provider.

Currently, 60 per cent of Argyll and Bute benefits from 4G coverage from all four mobile network operators – Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, EE and Three.

It has been estimated that this will increase by 25 per cent after all the SRN upgrades have been delivered, with Ms Minto and Ms McCabe’s visit to Islay coming just months after Virgin Media O2 announced it had reached a 50th SRN site.

This brought reliable 4G coverage to an area approximately the size of Lanarkshire and the company has secured planning consent for works at a further 100 sites.

Director of network, strategy and engineering at Virgin Media O2, Paul Kells said: “The industry’s Shared Rural Network initiative is making a real, tangible difference to people’s lives.

“At Virgin Media O2 we are committed to playing our part in bringing reliable 4G coverage to rural locations all over Britain to help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities.

“Many rural parts of Scotland are already benefiting from our rollout of new and upgraded masts, and nowhere will benefit more from our investment than the Argyll & Bute area.”