Shinty round-up – September 30 2023

Mowi Premiership

Kyles Athletic 5 Kinlochshiel 0

Kyles Athletic beat Kinlochshiel 5-0 in their 2pm throw up at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles Athletic trio Will Cowie, Callum Millar and Cammy Jack all picked up injuries during the previous week’s win at Skye and although Cowie and Millar were passed fit, Jack didn’t make it. Conor Kennedy and Finan Kennedy returned to the side.

Kinlochshiel hadn’t played for three weeks, and they travelled without keeper Josh Grant, defender Conor Cormack and the versatile WD MacRae. Second team keeper Calum Macmillan was in goal and veteran Paul MacRae and youngster Arran Jack were also included.

The rain during the week left the pitch heavy but playable and the earlier throw up time hoped the 90 minutes avoided more forecast rain.

‘Shiel had the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot, but John Whyte made a great save with his feet to keep out Jordan Fraser’s spot-hit.

Kyles built up a two-goal interval lead with goals late in the half from Will Cowie on 40 minutes and Conor Kennedy on 45 minutes.

There was still action at both ends, with both goalies making good saves, but Ross Macrae’s strike on 70 minutes, and Scott Macdonald’s third over the last two matches a minute later, put Kyles out of sight.

Conor Kennedy got his second on 76 minutes to round off the 5-0 win.

Whilst Kyles clearly deserved the triumph, the final outcome was harsh on Kinlochshiel who had chances in the game.

Kyles remain a point off the top of the table with two games to go.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 1 Newtonmore 3

Newtonmore remain second in the Mowi Premiership on goal difference after coming from behind to beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-1 in their 3pm throw up at Peterson Park.

Newtonmore co-managers Norman MacArthur and Evan Cheyne were unavailable, so Drew MacDonald and David Cheyne took charge of the side for what is their penultimate game off the season.

GMA settled first and they took the lead through Calum McLay on five minutes.

It took some good goalkeeping from Jonathan Oates to keep the hosts ahead and GMA’s Calum McLay had the ball in the net again after the hour, but play was brought back following an infringement on Rory Kennedy.

What could have been a two-goal lead turned into level terms soon after when youngster Arran Byrne sent the ball into his own net when trying to clear a corner to make it 1-1 with 68 minutes played.

Newtonmore went on to win the game with goals from Daniel Craven on 77 minutes and Iain Robinson on 85 minutes.

Mowi South Division 1

Glasgow Mid Argyll 1 Lochside Rovers 5

Lochside Rovers played their final game of the season and they finished on a high, defeating the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team 5-1 at Peterson Park.

It was an early departure for Lochside for this noon throw up and they were without one of their player of year candidates as youngster Alexander MacDonald was deservedly called up by the senior side for their trip to Portree.

However, Ross Campbell returned and soon made up for lost time with goals on 8 and 15 minutes.

Former Oban Celtic player Mark Bain pulled a goal back on 31 minutes but, just a couple of minutes later, Ruaridh Buchanan restored Lochside’s two goal cushion.

Ross Campbell completed his hat-trick on 35 minutes and his brother Scott Campbell made it 5-1 just 5 minutes after.

The second half was a much quieter affair and there was no further scoring.

This was a tremendous result for Lochside, who are unbeaten since early June, and means they finish runners-up to an excellent Bute senior side.

The Lochside management team of David Macmillan and Duncan Macmillan are already preparing for next season when they are looking to be amongst the trophies.

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 3 Aberdour 1

Runaway Mowi South Division 2 champions Kilmory completed their league programme with a 3-1 victory over the Aberdour second team in their 2pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Kilmory started well but didn’t open their account until 35 minutes when the prolific Bruce Johnstone netted.

Two more goals late in the half put the hosts in a comfortable position and both came from Alec Cunningham, one a couple of minutes before the interval and another a couple of minutes into first half stoppage time.

Aberdour came much more into it in the second half and Ruari Drake-Reid pulled a goal back following a good move on 52 minutes.

Kilmory finished strongly but were unable to add to their tally.

WCA Round Up

Area Representative Matches

The Women’s Camanachd Association representative matches took place in Oban on Sunday 1 October 2023.

East 0 West 5

The West defeated the East 5-0 in their 2.30pm throw up at Mossfield.

Lorna MacRae grabbed a first half hat-trick for the West before scoring twice more in the second half.

Caitlin Maclean skippered the West side, and she raised the trophy.

East under-16 11 West under-16 1

Earlier in the day, East under-16 were too strong for the West under-16, winning 11-1 in their 12.30pm throw up at Mossfield.

Isla McNeil scored four times for the East with Isla Strachan and Kamryn Hughes both grabbing hat-tricks and Lexi Farquhar also on target.

Lexie Cameron countered for the West.

The afternoon event was sponsored by the Macaulay Association.