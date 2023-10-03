Chivas Brothers announces plans for Islay distillery

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Chivas Brothers has announced it has plans to build its first distillery on Islay.

If approved, the distillery would bring the total number of whisky distilleries on Islay to 14 within just a few years, with nine working distilleries and four already under construction.

It will be located at Gartbreck Farm, west of Bowmore at Saltpan Point on the shore of Loch Indaal, with views across the loch towards Bruichladdich and Port Charlotte.

The distillery’s production will focus on Islay single malt, using the region’s distinctly smoky and peated profile.

The Pernod Ricard parent business says it wants its dedication to Scotch whisky to become part of the fabric of the island.

This development will mark the first time Chivas Brothers will introduce an Islay whisky to its Scotch portfolio, which already offers globally recognised malts and blends, including The Glenlivet, Royal Salute, Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s.

The company also has an ambitious goal to be carbon neutral in its distillation across all of its sites by the end of 2026 and the design of the Islay project will be carbon neutral in distillation from inception.

Chairman and CEO at Chivas Brothers, Jean-Etienne Gourgues said: “This is an important new chapter in the Chivas Brothers story. The introduction of an Islay whisky completes our comprehensive and award-winning Scotch portfolio.

“As a business built on hundreds of years of heritage, it also gives us the opportunity to

do something we rarely do, which is to start from scratch.

“Here on Islay, we can create a blueprint for carbon neutral distilling and continue to usher in this era of sustainable Scotch.

“We are committed to Scotch, to the Islay community and the landscape that makes it the perfect place to continue our vision to shape the future of whisky.”

Chivas Brother has said that full plans for the site will be revealed in due course.