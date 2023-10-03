Casci double as Tarbert AFC top Glasgow Harp

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert AFC – 4 Glasgow Harp – 2

Greater Glasgow Premier AFL

Tarbert AFC welcomed Glasgow Harp to Cil Andreis last Saturday in perfect playing conditions.

Coach Bill MacFarlane had plenty of choice available despite losing senior players Malcolm McIver and Kyle Selfridge to injury.

The home side took the lead on 15 minutes when Rhys Casci scored. Tarbert continued to take the game to the visitors and several moves could have resulted in further goals but the final touch was missing.

They did however go 2-0 ahead on 30 minutes when that man Casci again waltzed past a couple of defenders before despatching one past the keeper.

He should have added a third before half time but blazed over from 12 yards.

Unfortunately, at the start of the second half, one of the visiting team suffered a horrible leg break from an innocuous tackle that led to the game being held up for an hour.

From the restart Harp got back into the game from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.

The Islay Frigate-sponsored side got back into their rhythm with lots of good play through the midfield and deservedly increased the lead when Lewis McNaughton crashed an unstoppable shot in off the bar from 20 yards to make it 3-1.

Any threat the Harp had going forward was snuffed out by the Tarbert back three, with youngster Woody Hoad having an outstanding game on the right side of the defence.

Tarbert put the game to bed when Ewen Litster latched on to a forward pass to hit a cracker into the bottom corner to make it 4-1.

Harp got another one back again from the penalty spot when youngster Jack MacNab was adjudged to have fouled a Harp forward.

Coach MacFarlane was absolutely delighted with his team’s performance and victory but was quick to offer his commiserations to the unfortunate Harp player who broke his leg.

Thanks to the ambulance crew who dealt with the injured player.

This week Tarbert travel to Stepps to face Strathclyde University in a league match.