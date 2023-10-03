100 years’ celebrations of memorial hall

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Strachur and District Local History Society is planning to commemorate 100 years of Strachur Memorial Hall, which opened in 1923 as a memorial to those who lost their lives in WW 1.

The society is preparing various relevant displays and collecting people’s memories of classes and events which have been held in the hall over the years.

The building of the new hall will be included as well as information about two long standing employers in the village – The Montgomery business and Fergussons – which has been in existence for 200 years.

This event will take place in the Memorial Hall on Saturday November 10 2023

and will be open to the public from 11am – 4pm.

More details about plans for the day will be revealed in posters appearing round the village nearer the time.