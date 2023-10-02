Police appeal after Tarbet man goes missing

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The police are appealing for the public’s assistance after an elderly man from Tarbet was reported missing.

Stuart Brown, 76, who lives in Tarbet, was last seen walking along the A83 trunk road between the village and Arrochar at around 1pm on Thursday September 28.

Police have described him as being around 5ft 8ins in height and of a slim build, with short, brown and grey hair which is balding, and as walking with a slight stoop.

Inspector Karen MacLennan said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s safety and wellbeing.

“Stuart usually frequents the local Tarbet area and he is also a keen walker. He regularly walks the Three Lochs Way, which runs from Tarbet to Arrochar.

“We are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage from this area between 12pm and 2pm to get in touch. If anyone has seen him or has any further information on his whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Information should be passed onto the police by calling 101 and giving the reference number 1466 of 29 September.