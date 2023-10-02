Oban RNLI assist yacht after engine failure

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Oban RNLI Lifeboat was called-out on Saturday afternoon to aid a yacht with engine failure at Craignish Point.

The vessel was struggling against a strong tidal race and Oban’s Trent class lifeboat, Mora Edith Macdonald was launched at 1:53pm after being tasked by HM Coastguard, with the crew made their way towards the casualty’s position.

With no other vessels in the area able to help, the volunteer crew decided to take the casualty vessel under tow to Crinan after arriving on the scene.

The vessel was then secured on a visitor’s mooring where repairs could be carried out.

The yacht was made secure at 4:18pm and the Oban’s All-Weather lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station at 5:31pm and was made ready for service.

If you see someone in trouble at the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.