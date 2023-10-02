Announcements – September 29, 2023

BIRTH

MILTON –

Kenny and Fiona are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful baby boy Robbie Kenneth, born on August 26, 2023.

GOLDEN WEDDING

McALISTER – McDOUGALL – On September 26, 1973, at the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown, by the Rev C M Henderson, Ian to Mary. Thanks to our children for our wonderful grandchildren: Kyle, Ben, Cormac, Hunter and Rowan.

DEATHS

BRAILSFORD – Suddenly but peacefully at his home, 17 Dun Mor Avenue, Lochgilphead, on September 21, 2023, John Shaw Brailsford, in his 90th year. Late of Ardrishaig and Ormsary. Beloved husband of the late Jean Young. Adored and loving father of Linda, John, Zander, Jean, Alison and Jennifer. Proud grampa to his twenty one grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A much respected father-in-law of Mairead, Cathy, Jimmy and Iain. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Dalriada Mid Argyll, Achahoish Church, on Thursday, September 28. A service of committal will be held in Cardross Crematorium today, Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10.15am.

BURNS – Peacefully at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown on September 21, 2023, Mrs Jean Burns, in her 79th year, of Idrigil, Tarbert Road, Ardrishaig, formerly of Ivy Cottage, Kilmichael. Beloved wife of George Burns. Much loved mum of David, Mark, Anita, Lois, Stephanie and Natalie. Dear grandma of Olivia, Thomas and Lois and great-grandma of Blair. Funeral service will be held in Lorne Street Funeral Parlour on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11.30am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery.

KILBRIDE – On September 25, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at Lorn and Islands Hospital Oban, Bernard ‘Bernie’ Kilbride, of The Anchorage, Tarbert, in his 72nd year, beloved husband of the late Lilian, much loved father of Paul and father-in-law of Alice, dearly loved brother of Michael, Kevin, Maureen and Karen, adored grandfather of Nathaniel, Elkie and Stevie, and much loved great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium on Friday, October 6, at 12.15pm thereafter to Islay Frigate Hotel at approximately 3.00pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Care.

MCGEACHY – Peacefully at home, Lismar, Stronvaar Avenue, Campbeltown, on September 20, 2023, John McGill McGeachy, aged 93 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Jasmine Sym, much loved father of John, father-in-law of Margaret, loving granda of Mairi and Iain, and grandada of Charlie and Harry. John’s funeral will take place on Saturday, September 30 at 11.00 a.m. in the Campbeltown Parish Church, Longrow and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30 a.m., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to John along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Mairi Semple Fund.

MCSHANNON –

Suddenly at home, Millknowe, Campbeltown, on September 19, 2023, Gordon McShannon (Goshy), in his 73rd year, much loved dad of David, father-in-law of Mandy, loving brother of Brian, Stephen, Elizabeth, Marie and the late Angela and a loving uncle and friend to many.

SMITH – Peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2023, John Murray, loving husband of the late Mary, father to Jennifer and Murray, doting grandpa to Lorna and Ella. The funeral service will be held in Strachur Church on Monday, October 2 at 12 noon and thereafter to Strachur Cemetery, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only.

TONER – Suddenly on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Edmonton, Canada, Joseph Toner, aged 58 years, beloved husband of Sandra and son-in-law to Phyllis and dearly loved brother of Margaret, Marie and Jim. Cherished son of the late May and Joe Toner. Much loved brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to Arthur, Fiona, Verona, Sandie, Alasdair, Robert, Rose, Briony and Hugh. Sadly missed by all his golfing buddies and Celtic pals.

WHYTE – George. Suddenly at home on Sunday, September 17, 2023, George. Loving husband to Evelyn (Wareham). A much loved Dad to Linda. An adored Grampa to Cameron and Alex. Cherished brother of Eileen and uncle to Colin and Vikki. Grampa George to Sean, a devoted father-in-law and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Greenock Crematorium on Tuesday, October 3 at 3pm. Family flowers only please.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BEST – Alison and family would like to thank friends near and far that attended Ernie’s interment. Also thanks to the Beatson Centre, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital High Dependency 6, the nurses and staff at Campbeltown Hospital, the Macmillan nurses, doctors and staff at the medical practice and paramedics from our ambulance service. To all who sent cards, flowers, baking etc. To everyone who lined the route to pay their respects. To Rev Steven Sass for conducting the service, David McEwan organist, and the Argyll Arms Hotel for purvey. Finally to the excellent service, compassion and guidance from Kenneth and the family of T. A. Blair. Thank you all. The family in Durham made donations to the Bobby Robson Foundation. Monies from the collection amounted to £319 and will be donated to the Scottish Air Ambulance and Robert Black Heli Pad.

CAMERON – The family of the late Susan Cameron would like to thank neighbours and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy cards, messages and phone calls. Our grateful thanks to Rev Steven Sass for a personal and moving service at the church and graveside. David McEwan for his lovely organ music. Thanks to T A Blair for their dignified, professional and compassionate handling of the funeral arrangements. Many thanks to the committee of Dunaverty Hall and Argyll Bakeries for their hospitality. Our thanks to those who joined us at the church and graveside. Very special thanks to Alison Eynon, Patricia Jones and Margaret Penman for looking after Mum so well enabling her to stay at home.

FRIER – The family of the late Colin Frier, would like to thank everyone, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all doctors and staff involved at Tarbert, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lorn and Islands and particularly all staff in the Intensive Care unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, who cared for Colin. Special thanks also to Celebrant Fiona MacAlister, for her comforting services at Carrick Cemetery and West Loch House, to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, West Loch House for excellent catering and to all who attended and joined the family in the celebration of Colin’s life. Donations for R.N.L.I. raised £290.