‘Worst year on record’ for new homes

The number of new homes being built in Argyll and Bute hit their lowest number on record last year, new figures have shown.

In 2022, there were just 94 new-build starts across the area.

That’s a huge drop from previous years, including in 2018 when 883 new-build homes got under way.

It’s also the lowest figure in any calendar year since the statistics were first collected in 1997.

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said there was a housing crisis across Argyll and Bute, and that the Scottish Government had to do more to encourage appropriate and responsible housebuilding.

The council itself declared a “housing emergency” in June, adding a lack of housing choice was driving up homelessness.

The Scottish Government’s housing supply statistics include new homes built privately as well as social and local authority housing.

Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said: “Housing supply is an issue across the whole country, but a number of factors mean it’s particularly bad across Argyll and Bute.

“To see so few new-build homes started last year will only make that situation worse.

“It’s alarming to see this is the worst on record, and also such a considerable reduction from just a few years ago.

“The Scottish Government has control over housing in Scotland and needs to create an environment where more family homes are built.

“Of course, new homes have to built with the support of local communities and in appropriate locations.

“But I hope ministers take these statistics as a warning sign and make real progress in ensuring more homes can be built across this area going forward.”