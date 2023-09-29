Transport lead calls for tenacity over RABT saga

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Councillors in Argyll and Bute have been urged to go on “showing tenacity” in their fight to secure a long-term fix to decades of landslide headaches on the A83.

The plea comes after the surprise resignation of one of the authority’s longest-serving councillors.

Donald Kelly, who represented the South Kintyre ward until he announced last month that he was standing down with immediate effect, had previously won praise for his years of campaigning to see proper repairs carried out on the trunk road near the Rest and Be Thankful.

The call for current and future councillors to follow in Mr Kelly’s footsteps came from Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for transport, Councillor Andrew Kain.

Councillor Kain also welcomed a final decision on the Scottish Government’s preferred solution – a debris shelter over the road, estimated to cost £470 million.

Councillor Kain’s latest report on the Rest and Be Thankful saga was to be considered at a full council meeting yesterday, Thursday, September 28.

In his report, he said: “I am pleased with the announcement from Scottish Government that a final proposal has been confirmed for the permanent works at the Rest and Be Thankful on the A83.

“It is my understanding that given the majority of the proposals will take place on the existing carriageway, the construction process should be able to commence much sooner than if an alternative route was to be chosen, due to a reduction in consents, permission, land acquisitions etc being required.

“That said, points of detail will be incredibly important and as a council I would suggest we need to understand the duration of the physical works, the capacity and speed of the use of the alternative route during the construction phase, the return to service plan should the alternative route not be available, the vision for walkers, cyclists, wheelers and equestrian users and, finally, the operating plan – particularly around dealing with any collisions or broken down vehicles within the covered section of the route.

“We will of course be engaging with the new transport minister [Fiona Hyslop] to ensure she is fully aware of the strategic importance of the Rest [and Be Thankful] to the economy of Argyll and Bute and therefore Scotland; and that the construction phase has the potential to cause considerable further disruption.

“I previously commended Councillors Donald Kelly and Douglas Philand on their dedication and persistence over many years, along with others, in lobbying vigorously for a solution to this situation.

“Unfortunately Councillor Kelly has resigned from the council – the tenacity he exhibited will have to be maintained by each of us given the importance of this to Argyll and Bute.”

Speaking to the Courier this week, however, Mr Kelly said that he, alongside Coucnillor Philand, was very much committed to ensuring that a permanent solution is delivered as soon as possible.

“Our petition remains live and will come before the parliamentary petitions committee soon,” he added.

“Whilst a solution/ proposal is now on the table, so far no capital has been identified to deliver it and the timescale for implementing the solution is still far too sketchy.

“It’s more important than ever that all parties keep their foot on the gas.

“The Rest project will be competing for capital with other promised schemes such as the long drawn out dual-ing of the A9 saga.

“We won’t stop campaigning until a firm commitment is given regarding capital and the first steps are taken to break ground on a permanent solution.”