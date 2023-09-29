Photograph of the week – September 29 2023
This week’s photograph was taken by Ken MacTaggart of Inveraray, Inveraray Castle, and Strone Point on right, from Cruach nan Capull hill (565m) above St Catherines.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with our readers, please sent it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or visit the Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club on Facebook.