Loch Fyne Hotel owner Crerar wins AA Hotel Group of the Year

Crerar Hotels, which owns four-star and five-star properties across Scotland including the Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, has been named Hotel Group of the Year at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards.

Crerar Hotels’ portfolio also includes Oban Bay Hotel, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Golf View Hotel & Spa at Nairn, The Glencoe Inn, Thainstone House at Inverurie and Balmoral Arms.

The hotel group attended the AA Hotel & Hospitality Services’ annual black-tie event in London to receive the award.

This was the first time in four years that a Scottish business won the title.

Crerar Hotels emerged from the pandemic strongly, investing significantly in its properties and people.

Most recently, Crerar’s self-catering property, Island View House in Glencoe, received a five-star rating, making it the only AA-rated self-catering in the area.

The Glencoe Inn and Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa have achieved five-star and four-star ratings respectively and the newly positioned Balmoral Arms, a short distance from Balmoral Estate, was awarded five silver-star inn status.

Crerar Hotels was recently acquired by Blantyre Capital and Fairtree Hotel Investments.

Crerar Hotels chief executive officer Chris Wayne-Wills said: “Whilst Crerar Hotels and the individual hotels and inns have each received high recognition over the years, this award is incredibly special.

“The AA Hospitality Awards is one of the most important dates for this industry so to be recognised as a hotel group in one of the biggest categories of the year is terrific.

“It is a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of every team member across the business who bring our positioning and promise of warm, authentic hospitality to life.

“Our aim is to provide excellent service and lasting memories to our guests, so it is wonderful to be recognised for our service.

“What makes this award even more special is the fact we follow in the footsteps of some large, national hospitality names that we’re proud to be associated with.

“To stand here as the only Scottish winner is also something we’re immensely proud of. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists. It’s an evening we will always remember.”

Crerar Hotels chief executive officer Chris Wayne-Wills outside the Loch Fyne Hotel and Spa.