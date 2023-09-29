Letters, September 29 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Crinan Canal closure

I think we might feel happier if Scottish Canals would publish a detailed and timetabled schedule of the works to be carried out during the forthcoming “winter” closure.

The current deafening silence over the need to spend seven months on what should logically be a relatively small amount of work to Crinan sea lock deferred from last year’s closure does suggest an attempt to sweep embarrassment under the corporate carpet; whether as tax paying contributors to Scottish Canals’ grant aid or licence fee paying canal users we surely deserve more transparency.

John Marsden, Kilmory Knap

No country asks to give up its independence

Back in 1959 The Times reported that “Malta cannot live on its own”.

Funny that as, since Malta gained independence from Westminster and the UK, Malta has experienced constant economic growth.

Although self-government had been denied to the Maltese people on several occasions, both of their political parties agreed “We are either equal to the UK or separate”; Malta created a new constitution in 1961.

Then in 1964 the people were asked to vote for a further Independence Constitution, which was in fact a substitute or de facto referendum. The result was 54 per cent of voters wanted this.

Independence was gained, followed by membership of the United Nations three months later. Interestingly, the same percentage, 54 per cent voted to join the EU in 2004.

Malta’s population presently stands at 535,000 compared to Scotland’s 5,463,000.

More than 60 countries have won their independence from the UK and not one has ever asked to give it up again. Independence is normal.

Tricia Grey, Lochgilphead

Nominate for MS awards

I’m delighted to be helping the MS Society celebrate the amazing volunteers who help the charity support people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) across the UK.

We’re looking for people from across Scotland to nominate volunteers who have made an impact on people affected by MS. Whether that’s through outstanding support, adventurous fundraising or tackling injustice on behalf of the whole MS community – we want to hear from you!

More than 15,000 people live with MS in Scotland and symptoms are different for everyone.

MS can affect how a person moves, thinks and feels. Without volunteers’ time and energy, it would be impossible for the MS Society to deliver the services and support that it does.

I became an MS Society Ambassador in 2022 but have been a lifelong supporter of the charity as my mum lives with MS.

And I’m thrilled to say I’ll be hosting the virtual Volunteer Impact Awards ceremony on Thursday 30 November 30 at 7pm to shine a light on the inspiring people who have done incredible things to support the MS community.

If readers know of a volunteer who they’d like to see get one of six special awards, please visit www.mssociety.org.uk/VolunteerAwards.

Nominations close on Saturday September 30 2023.

Ivo Graham, MS Society Ambassador and comedian.