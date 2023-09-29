Hopes rise for new future at Ardrishaig Steamer Terminal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Steamer Terminal licenced cafe at the mouth of the Crinan Canal in Ardrishaig – which has been closed for months – may soon have a new occupier.

Real estate firm Ryden still has a “To Let” sign erected at the café with an ‘Under Offer’ advisory.

And sources at Scottish Canals have hinted that developments may be in the works for the premises.

On its website, Ryden describes the premises as a: “rare opportunity to secure a fully fitted, licenced café in a stunning waterfront location within the popular tourist location of Ardishaig.

“The former terminal café has 40 covers and function space/additional seating for 50 covers.

“The property benefits from an external seating area and dedicated car parking. It is available for immediate occupation with rates relief to qualifying tenants.

“We understand the property has planning consent for a café. However, interested parties are to satisfy themselves with the local planning authority.”

A Ryden spokesman said it was too soon to disclose the identity of any prospective occupier.

On rent, the Ryden brochure reads: “Offers are invited at £15,000 per annum exclusive.”

Ryden’s description of the premises continues: “The location benefits from a stunning waterside location on the edge of the loch servicing the famous Crinan Canal, which stretches nine miles from Ardrishaig to Crinan.

“Ardishaig is an ideal stopping point for tourists by boat, bike, foot or vehicle. The Steamer Terminal is an superb scenic location to stop off for coffees, cakes and lunches.

“The pier is used by local cruise operators and the offices of Scottish Canals is located opposite.

“The fully fitted café is situated within a traditional single storey Category C Listed building with attic above (please note that the attic accommodation is not included in the demise).

“The ground floor comprises the main restaurant and café area, kitchen,

customer toilets and dedicated function room.

“In addition, the property has the capacity of outdoor seating and customer car parking. The nature of the building allows for disabled access throughout.

“The attic level comprises a small office which is occupied by Scottish Canals.”