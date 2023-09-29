From our Files – 29.9.23

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday September 27, 2013

Top award for war memorial garden

Inveraray War Memorial garden received a top award this week as it was named one of the best in Scotland.

The garden was named best small community garden at this year’s Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) Best Kept War Memorial Awards.

The award comes two years after the RBLS Inveraray and District Branch gave the garden a £3,000 makeover, planting flowers and erecting railings around the monument.

Robert Wallace and Jeannette Campbell, who tend to the garden, were presented with the prizewinner’s trophy on behalf of the legion at a ceremony in the Royal British Legion headquarters in Edinburgh last week.

Ian Campbell, chairman of the RBLS Inveraray and District Branch, thanked everyone who helped transform the garden.

‘We are delighted to have won. There has been a lot of hard work put in by members. It has been built from nothing. Thank you to our members, volunteers and local businesses,’ he said.

Auchindrain remains open thanks to donations

Generous cash donations to Auchindrain Trust have secured the short-term future of the ancient settlement near Furnace.

The trust running the museum confirmed in June that the 18th century settlement would close to the public within weeks if emergency cash was not secured.

Following an online appeal for donations, the trust has told The Argyllshire Advertiser it received sufficient funds to remain open in the coming months but that its long-term future remains in jeopardy.

Bob Clarke from the museum said: ‘We are grateful to the many people who donated. We have had donations ranging from a few pounds up to three-figure sums. Donations have been coming in from as far afield as Canada and Australia.’

But he added: ‘Our long term situation remains unchanged. We are still in discussions with the Scottish Government.’

Auchindrain Trust submitted a business case setting out the financial situation of the museum to Historic Scotland at the end of July, but the national agency is yet to confirm support for the settlement.

Listed as Category A for its ‘national importance’, Auchindrain Ancient Township is the last surviving 18th century settlement of its kind in Scotland.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 26, 2003

Happy birthday from Barry

Young members of the Eastenders cast are filming Christmas and New Year specials near Inveraray and Cairndow.

The actors are staying at the Loch Fyne Hotel in Inveraray and have been frequenting the local hot-spots, including Inveraray’s George Hotel.

On Friday morning, Sean Williamson, aka Barry, popped into The Stables Restaurant in Lochgilphead. He was served by Dot Thomson and as it happened to be fellow-waitress Debbie McKinven and restaurant owner Kerry Russell’s birthdays, Dot asked him to write the girls’ birthday cards. Sean happily obliged.

Dot said afterwards: “He must be fed up of people asking for autographs, but he said ‘no problem’ and asked what age they were going to be.” Kerry added: “It was really sweet.”

The Argyllshire Advertiser caught up with some of the cast at the bridge near Clachan Power Station, Cairndow.

Christopher Parker who plays Spencer said: “It’s a really nice change to be able to shoot scenes outside Walford. Although the weather hasn’t been great, the people have been really welcoming and the views are amazing.”

Michelle Ryan, Zoe, said: “We’ve been here shooting for a while and had a really good time filming these scenes. Hopefully the viewers will enjoy watching them as well.”

Brooke Kinsella, Kelly, said: “The Scots have been fantastic. The only thing is I’m all dressed up in going-out clothes for the festive period and its freezing!”

James Alexandrou, Martin, added: “Filming scenes on location has been a great experience. We had a bit of a run in with the midges but we’re all fine.”

Anyone wondering about the storyline will have to wait as they’re keeping tight-lipped about what’s going on.

We do know one character will be killed off, we just don’t know who or how.

One theory involves a car crash and another someone falling off a cliff, but who knows? Anything can happen on Eastenders.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 29, 1983

Public air views on helipad

An chance for Lochgilphead residents to air their views on the permanent siting of the town’s helipad was provided recently in the form of a public meeting called by Lochgilphead Community Council.

Of particular interest at the meeting was the recent recommendation by the tourism, leisure and recreation committee of the district council to ask the district valuer to negotiate for the purchase of the feu superiority of the helipad site.

The feudal superiors of the site – the people to whom feu duty is payable and who can refuse to authorise the use of the ground even when they do not own the actual ground – have up until now only issued temporary permission for the pad to be sited there.

Many views were expressed during the meeting when it was maintained the helicopter was only being used by councillors, officials and visiting medical personnel and that few local people were making use of the service.

Surprise was also expressed that the total area required for the permanent siting of a helicopter service would be approximately 1,200 square yards, which would include 600 square yards of hard core or concrete surface for the helipad.

Councillor Donnie MacMillan, who attended the meeting, pledged he would continue to support the community council in its objection to the helipad being sited on the Front Green.

Some members of the public said they were concerned about what they saw as the council’s determination to site the helipad on the Front Green, particularly when it is recreational ground and a play area for children.

The meeting closed with the community council agreeing to write to the feu superiors of the Front Green informing them of their objections to the use of the Front Green as a helipad site.

Footnote: Strathclyde Regional Council was given permission in October 1982 for the siting of a helipad at the Corran.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday September 24, 1963

Growing demand for power and light in Highlands

Electricity consumption within the area of the North of Scotland Hydro Electric Board continues to grow rapidly.

This year consumption is 14 per cent greater than for the comparable period in 1962, a continuation of the rate of growth experienced in recent years.

To meet this rising demand, new equipment is continually being installed and augmented. New transmission lines are being built, new bulk supply points established to bring energy from the grid and reduce it to voltages suitable for distribution to consumers where necessary and local distribution networks are being reinforced.