Crinan Canal boss to meet businesses over closure plan

Scottish Canals chief operating officer Richard Millar has offered to meet business owners and community councillors in the Crinan Canal area who have expressed their anger at the seven-month winter closure of the waterway.

Frances Macdonald, owner of the Crinan Hotel, and North Knapdale Community Council secretary Richard Stein are leading a campaign to limit the cost and disruption to businesses they say will be caused by the canal’s latest closure for essential and complex works.

Scottish Canals said the Crinan Canal’s existing sea lock gates are at their end of life and would not get through another season.

Principal contractors Mackenzie Construction have already begun preparations on site.

Scottish Canals says the last transit entry into the canal will be on Saturday October 21, with the canal then closing to boat traffic at 5pm on Wednesday October 25.

It expects to reopen the canal in mid-May 2024, with contractors finishing on site in mid-June.

Mr Stein sent a strongly-worded letter to Scottish Canals chief executive John Paterson protesting on behalf of the community council and the Crinan Harbour Association and requesting a meeting with the CEO.

Local businesses are demanding the canal reopen to navigation by Good Friday on March 29, 2024.

In response, a Scottish Canals spokesperson said: “Our chief operating officer Richard Millar has offered to meet with local representatives as these works sit within the COO operational remit.”

To the request that the canal reopen to navigation by Good Friday, the Scottish Canals spokesperson said: “We have committed to limiting the period of closure to the shortest possible time, notwithstanding any construction project may be subject to adverse weather and circumstances.

“We will know more about the project’s likely progress once the works are up and running and will provide this information as soon as we have it available.”

Mr Stein welcomed the offer of a meeting and said: “We will definitely meet him.

“Mid-May is not acceptable. We will meet but we don’t want platitudes. I will make sure we have engineers.

“We want details on how on earth it takes longer this year to do less work then they did last year.”

This will be the third year of the Crinan Canal winter works programme.

In his letter to the Scottish Canals CEO, Mr Stein wrote: “I have been asked to protest strongly by both our local community council and the Crinan Harbour Association.

“A range of other national and local bodies and our Argyll and Bute councillors support our complaint.

“The Crinan Hotel and Coffee Shop will be badly impacted.

“Those with boats in Bellanoch Basin will either have to move their boats now or leave them on the pontoon till mid-May.

“The Puffer has had to change all its usual spring plans. The Crinan Boatyard has already lost a contract as a result.”

In a statement, Mr Millar said: “We are aware of the impact our winter works programme has on residents and businesses, the wider community and our boating customers.

“We have worked hard to keep everyone informed about this year’s essential works, including making the local community aware last year that we would be returning for works at Crinan over the 2023/24 winter period.

“We have also taken on board lessons learned from the previous two years’ investment programme to minimise disruption.

“In deciding the dates for this year’s works, we carefully considered feedback received from a wide range of sources, including members of the local community, on the timing and around the disruption caused by last year’s works so we could learn from it.

“Taking this feedback onboard we delayed the works until after the traditional sailing season and the English school holidays.

“This decision was taken on Tuesday July 4and within days we communicated this by email to a wide group of people, including representatives of the local community council.

“We followed this up with courtesy calls to the business most local to the works. To communicate this further we then issued a local door-to-door letter drop and announced updates on our social media and on our website.

“In July, we held one of our now regular in-person community meetings where everyone was invited to come and find out more about the works.

“Representatives from both Scottish Canals and our contractors attended this.

“Including these works, the Crinan Canal has seen a total of £4.5m investment in the last three years, helping to ensure this wonderful 200-year-old waterway is available for everyone’s benefit for the next 200 years.

“These essential works are just as significant as the previous years’ works programme, but more complex as the lock gates are mechanised sea lock gates.

“The existing sea lock gates are at their end of life and our robust inspection and monitoring programme tells us that they will not get through another season.

“This means that failure to undertake these works would most likely result in us having to operate the canal under restrictions and that when the locks inevitably failed, we would need to close the canal.

“As well as ageing infrastructure we have been challenged over recent years with water shortages as a result of drought/extended dry periods.

“The new gates will help to reduce water loss and safeguard the historic canal infrastructure and important navigation, while continuing to attract thousands of visitors by land and water, for many years to come.

“Scottish Canals has routinely attended quarterly community meetings, and we invited all local residents and businesses to a specific winter works focused information session.

“In the last community meeting a comprehensive outline of the works was provided, and we committed to publishing the anticipated key milestones on our website, which we will do.

“In addition, we have been in regular communication with a range of our stakeholders and local businesses, and we have communicated with all long-term mooring customers to provide sufficient notice of the work and we will work to assist boaters in relocating their vessels.

“It is important to highlight that as communicated, the canal will not be fully closed for the period of the works. Navigation will be maintained in and out of the canal at Ardrishaig.”