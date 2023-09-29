Cowalfest walking festival changes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Cowalfest walking festival’s schedule has been “tweaked” because of health issues with walk leaders resulting in six of the 28 guided walks being taken off the programme.

The five-day event, which runs from October 12 to 16, makes a welcome return after a three-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.

Cowalfest chairperson Agnes Harvey explained: “We still have 22 guided walks taking place across Cowal along with 10 special interest walks and a series of events targeted at families and Young Scot participants.

“There’s been a steady stream of bookings with some of the events now fully booked, with up to 30 participants, but health issues with a few of the walking guides has led us to reluctantly withdraw some events.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from volunteers looking to get involved with recent briefing sessions attracting up to 16 attendees, so we are all set to deliver another fantastic festival.

“We are also seeing strong interest in our ceilidh to be held in Innellan Village Hall on Saturday October 14. Tickets, priced £10, are still available online and through Purdies and the Lido shop in the village.

“The weather has not been kind recently and we are well aware the majority of bookings will take place in the final week as local people and visitors to Cowal check the forecasts, however, we are keeping our fingers crossed for clear skies.

“Cowalfest represents a great way for people to engage with nature as well as learn about the rich heritage, wildlife and geology of this special part of Argyll and we hope as many as possible will get involved.”

For more details about this year’s Cowalfest and to book places visit www.wildaboutargyll.co.uk/cowalfest