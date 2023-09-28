Tarbert Gaelic Choir warming up for Mòd

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Gaelic Choir will again proudly fly the flag for Kintyre at the Royal National Mòd next month when it returns to Paisley.

A temporary dip in its numbers has not deterred the choir from competing at this annual Gaelic festival.

Styling themselves Na Dùcaran/The Dookers, the choir members will compete in a different, somewhat smaller, category from previous years.

Keeping the theme strictly local, the choir selected a poem by the Tarbert bard George Campbell Hay/Deòrsa Mac Iain Dheòrsa (1915–1984) as their competition entry.

The poem An Ciùran Ceòban Ceò is an atmospheric evocation by the poet of a peaceful morning walk amid the quietness of a smir of mist and drizzle.

Susan Rhodes, a former conductor of the choir, has composed a setting for the poem which encapsulates the gentle mood of the words.

Christine Johnson advises the choir members on the Gaelic sounds. Last year, she was the recipient of a special medal from An Comunn Gàidhealach as a Caraid a’ Mhòid/Friend of the Mòd in recognition of her support for the Gaelic movement over many years.

With the date of the Mòd fast approaching, the singers are working hard to perfect their words and music. But will they impress the adjudicators? We shall soon find out.