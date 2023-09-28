Mid Argyll Triathlon triumphs with 80 contestants

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

“That was good and hellish at the same time,” summed up one smiling competitor, finishing the MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon on Sunday September 24, a fun annual event balancing local community participation and sporting contest.

Eighty triathletes began their odyssey began around 11am, after a pep talk and instructions from organisers, with a 500m swim splashing up and down the MACPool in Lochgilphead 25 times.

Still in their swimsuits the swimmers emerged from the fire exit scanning the car park for their bikes amid the mass, and weaving their way through cordoned channels onto the next trial.

“My body is shaking,” one informed supporters, amidst the frantic costume change into wet cycling shoes in the ‘transition area’. Geared up, they set off on the 21km peddle.

The “bike sprint” along the Crinan Canal would be scenic when viewed past the tears of sweat, north up the Oban road, left to Cairnbaan, on to Bellanoch Bridge, then Moss Road, Drimvore, and back battling the A816 traffic to the MACPool.

“The headwinds is what the cyclists hate,” said one organiser and veteran triathlete. And so it was. “That wind was awful,” confirmed one.

For the most competitive, checking their watches for personal bests, the Mid Argyll Triathlon presents a unique hurdle. “The bridge at Cairnbaan adds a bit of jeopardy,” said an organiser. “There were a couple of boats. They may have to wait.”

Once back at the MACPool, the cyclists, dismounted, re-racked, and transitioned into running trainers. with the stopwatch ticking they hit the pavement.

Across the road, it was a flat 6.5km run down the canal to Ardrishaig, feeling the wind and cheers on their backs from morale-boosting family, friends, and even dogs. “Kirsty is the best,” read one sign in bright felt-tip letters. “Now you Seena, now you don’t,” declared a giant cardboard placard.

The weary, glowing racers returned one by one, heralded by claps to the finish under an inflatable orange arch. As their feet stepped over the line, some triathletes beamed, others bent, but all showed relief. “The run was fine,” recalled one, “but the bike was horrible.”

A medal was draped over their necks, and a goodie bag thrust into their hands, by the keenest and tiniest of marshals, while 19th Argyll Scout Group was on hand with revivifying hot soup and cakes.

While the triathlon was certainly a triumph for the competitors, it was also a feat for the many organisers.

Despite months of careful planning, a storm blew a tree down across the route at Dunardry the night before the event but the team were on site by 6am getting it all ready for the start, bang on time.

The rain even held off until the very last of the runners returned, and the organisers remained late to make sure everything was cleaned and cleared.

“It went amazingly,” said race director John Anderson. “There are people from all over the country. The best thing is we get a lot of beginners. It’s all good fun. I’ve almost caught up on sleep.”

Category winners

Junior (and overall winner) Charlie Treharne (1:04:54)

Senior open – Andrew Meechan(1:11:52)

Senior female – Lucy Donaldson(1:15:35)

Veteran open – David Carey (1:12:01)

Veteran female – Sarah Griffin (1:22:34)

Super Veteran open – Gareth Treharne

Super Veteran female – Alison Roger

Vintage open – Martin Duthie

Vintage female – Pauline Penman

Super Vintage open – Douglas Wood

Super Vintage female – Sue Allen