Brendan O’Hara seeks SNP General Election nomination

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has announced that he will seek re-selection as the Scottish National Party’s candidate at the next General Election.

Following boundary changes, the new constituency will change to become Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber.

Mr O’Hara who has been the Member of Parliament for Argyll and Bute since 2015, said he will be putting himself forward for the new role.

He added: “I can confirm I will be seeking the nomination to be the SNP’s candidate for the new seat of Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber at the forthcoming General Election. It has been an honour and a privilege for me to have represented the people of this constituency since 2015.

“As a democratic party, quite rightly, my re-selection is not a foregone conclusion and others may wish to put themselves forward for nomination as well.”

He added: “I am hopeful, however, that my track record of being a hard-working, accessible local representative, coupled to the high-profile role I have played as part of the SNP’s front bench team at Westminster over the past eight years, will encourage local party members to renew their faith in me.”

Mr O’Hara held the Argyll and Bute seat for the SNP at last General Election in 2019 with a majority of 4,110.