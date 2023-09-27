Lochgoil groups start work on new Local Place Plan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgoil Community Trust, Lochgoil Community Council and Carrick Castle Community Trust have started their work to deliver a new Local Place Plan for Lochgoil.

The plan aims to develop a collective vision for the area with achievable projects that will make Lochgoil an ‘even better place to live, work and visit’.

Local Place Plans are a new step in the planning process, introduced by the Scottish Government, that give communities the opportunity to develop their own plans for their areas.

Community Enterprise, which is leading on the consultation, said the Local Place Plan for the Lochgoil area will be taken on board by the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

The Lochgoil groups held a project launch event at the village hall to engage all interested parties in a conversation about the future of the community.

To make sure the plan reflects the wants and needs of local people, the groups want to hear from residents, voluntary groups and businesses.

Lochgoil Community Trust chairperson Tim King said: “We are currently in the engagement process. People were invited to give their views freely.”

Lochgoil Community Council convenor Emma Crowe said: “This is a great opportunity for our community to shape its own destiny.

“Local Place Plans form part of the National Planning Framework and will be used by the National Park to make decisions about our area.

“Our hope is that we get members of the community of different ages, interests and walks of life to be part of this initiative by sharing their ideas and helping bring them to life when we get to the implementation stage.”

Chris Strachan of Community Enterprise said: “We are excited to hear about what is important to the people of Lochgoil.

“What you share with us will help us to develop a comprehensive, creative, and collaborative plan for the future of your community.”