Lochgilphead Bowling Club’s final winners

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

With both the ladies and gents singles champion finals played at Lochgilphead Bowling Club, the outdoor season is drawing to a close for another year.

Both games were closely contested, however experience won through in the end leaving the runners up to go home wondering what it will take to win the title from the more experienced Margaret MacKinnon and Donald Crawford.

The final results were:

Gents’ Championship: Winner – Donald Crawford; Runner up – Craig Bruce.

Ladies’ Championship: Winner – Margaret MacKinnon; runner up – Fiona MacLeod.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It has been another busy season with league games, competitions and club ties all being played in warm sunshine in April and May however this quickly gave way to normal Scottish summer weather, however I think we were lucky most days and we didn’t have any cancellations so that was good.

“Numbers were down a little this year due to other commitments for some so we would like to hold a ‘come and try’ day early next season to see if we can get a few more, like minded folks to give bowls a try.

“We are a fairly friendly lot and always keen to help out new members to get involved and they can come and play as little or as often as they want.”