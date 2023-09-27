Calls for popular Screen Machine cinema to be saved

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll MP Brendan O’Hara has joined calls for a popular mobile cinema to be saved amid a frantic search for funding.

Despite celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, the Screen Machine could face retirement by next April if funds aren’t secured to purchase a new mobile cinema.

The cinema is owned and operated by Regional Screen Scotland, with the Screen Machine serving around 40 communities across the Highlands and Islands, including Mid Argyll.

However, it has only been able to continue due to last-minute funds from Screen Scotland to lease the Cinemobile cinema it is currently using.

This lease will reach an end in April 2024 and the company will require about £1.4 million for a new cinema, which will take between one year and 18 months to build.

Lochgilphead Community Council convener Andy Buntin said he supported any move to retain the Screen Machine.

“The Screen Machine is important because the nearest cinema is in Oban and that is 38 miles away,” said Mr Buntin.

“The Screen Machine is always well used when it visits.”

Mr O’Hara said: “Many constituents have contacted my office over the past week, highlighting how important the Screen Machine is, or was to them, growing up in a remote or island community.

“I know that we already are lacking in cultural infrastructure here in Argyll and Bute, and it is clear people hold the Screen Machine in huge affection, and it’s something they do not want to lose.

“I have written to Christina McKelvie MSP, the Scottish Government minister for culture, highlighting my support for this campaign and asking that they step in to support this brilliant, charity-run provision that would be sorely missed by everybody, young or old, throughout rural Argyll.”

Scottish Conservative MP for the Highlands and Islands, Donald Cameron has also given his backing to the campaign to save the Screen Machine

Mr Cameron said: “The Screen Machine visits 40 locations right across this region and offers entertainment to communities who would otherwise struggle to access that cultural provision.

“It has been a much-loved feature of rural and island life for a quarter of a century, and can’t simply be allowed to grind to a halt.

“This is a chance for the Scottish Government to show it cares about culture in rural Scotland and come up with a long-term solution which enables the Screen Machine to continue for another 25 years.

“Going to the cinema is something you take for granted if you live in a city or large town, but for people in many communities across the Highlands and Islands it isn’t possible, and this facility is simply the only way to do it.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government understands the unique cultural contribution that the Screen Machine makes to communities who otherwise would struggle to visit the cinema.

“Given the current difficult public expenditure environment there are significant pressures on funding and we are continuing to work on options to ensure a balanced budget for this financial year.

“We are working closely with the culture sector to do everything within our powers and resources to help those most affected by the current economic challenges.”

Earlier this month, a Regional Screen Scotland spokesperson said: “After 17 years of near continual service, we retired the cinema that many of you will know and love as it is no longer fit to manage a full tour.

“Its unreliability led to a sharp increase of cancelled screenings and poor service to many of our communities. At short notice, Screen Scotland stepped in with the funds to allow us to lease the cinema we are currently using.

“We urgently require significant investment to enable us to commission the construction of a brand new greener Screen Machine.

“We believe that with the voices of our communities behind us, we will be able to sway the Scottish Government and progress with construction.”