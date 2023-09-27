Argyll and Bute businesses offered chance to Thrive and Transform

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Entrepreneurs and businesspeople across Argyll and Bute are being offered the chance to attend a free event designed to help them expand their business activity.

Argyll and Bute Council’s Business Gateway and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) have teamed up to host a series of Thrive and Transform events, with dates across the patch over the next few months.

Each event starts with an informal buffet lunch, where attendees can exchange ideas, and form valuable connections with industry peers and experts.

Representatives from Business Gateway and HIE will provide insight into the different types of support each organisation can offer, including new funding and specialist advice available from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Each event will also include a selection of expert partners able to offer advice on reducing costs, minimising waste and optimising operational efficiencies in a business.

Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with these organisations through an

interactive Q&A panel.

The next Thrive and Transform events take place in Tobermory on October 4 and Oban October 26.

The Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service will be at both those events, showcasing the support they can give to help improve efficiency and reduce costs in manufacturing

businesses of all types and sizes.

In addition, the Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre will join in Oban to highlight how they support collaboration to address key issues for the industry.

Further Thrive and Transform events will follow in Campbeltown on November 29 and Lochgilphead on February 7, 2024. There will also be a virtual event on January 24, 2024 for anyone unable to get to an event in person.

Booking is essential. Full details and registration are available online at

www.ticketsource.co.uk/unlockyourbusinesspotential and interested parties are advised to register as soon as possible.

Councillor Liz McCabe, policy lead for islands and business development, said: “Local businesses are integral to Argyll and Bute’s long-term economic success.

“We know that the last couple of years have been incredibly challenging for many business owners.

“The Thrive and Transform series is a great opportunity to network and hear from industry experts on the range of support available.

“Plenty of support can be provided virtually but these events are a great excuse to get together and meet face-to-face to share ideas and best practice.”

Morag Goodfellow, HIE area manager for Argyll and the Islands, said: “It’s crucial that we work together to support people who are identifying and pursuing business opportunities and improving productivity across Argyll and Bute.

“This is particularly important in rural locations, where entrepreneurship and productivity increase business profitability and strengthen community resilience.

“We look forward to working with Business Gateway to deliver the Thrive and Transform programme of events and to meeting people at those events across the patch.”

Thrive and Transform is open to Argyll and Bute based entrepreneurs, start-ups, and

established businesses looking to take their ventures to the next level.