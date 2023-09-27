Juniors do the double at Campbeltown Dalriada

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll RFC players hit the ground running at the Campbeltown Kintyre RFC Dalriada last weekend.

Playing at the Meadows on Sunday September 24 teams from Mid Argyll and Oban joined hosts Campbeltown Kintyre for a great day with some excellent rugby being played across the board from P4/5 up to the U14’s.

In the P4/5 competition Campbeltown Kintyre (CK) were able to put two teams into the competition.

The CK P4/5 team had been unbeaten in the previous two Dalriadas and went into the day with lots of confidence.

After some close and hard fought games with all teams scoring some brilliant tries and showing great defence Mid Argyll came out on top winning all three of their games

and being deserved winners.

In the P6/7 tournament Mid-Argyll came into the day being unbeaten in the previous two Dalriada’s.

The confidence showed and the team was well organized and playing some excellent

rugby going unbeaten again.

Mid Argyll are showing that they are the team to beat in this age group at the moment.

The squad are looking to continue their winning ways at the next round in Taynuilt on October 28.