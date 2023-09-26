Tighnabruaich Open Clay Target Shoot
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Glendaruel and Colintraive Gun Club held the annual Tighnabruaich Open Clay Target Shoot on Saturday September 23, 2023.
Twenty-two guns took part in excellent weather conditions.
High Gun for the day was Mark Low from Bute on 122 /130. Second was John Gilchrist, Campbeltown, on 120. Third was Stuart McNeill, East Kilbride, on 118.
Fourth equal were Ronald Jenkins, Lochgilphead, and Ian Currie, Tarbert, on 117.
Best Junior was Jack Stuart, Tarbert, and best lady was Daisy Robertson, Bute.
Pool trap was won by Ian Dawson, Kilbirnie. Club president Alex Gray presented the prizes and thanked everyone who assisted on making the day such a success.