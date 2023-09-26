Storm Agnes set to batter west coast – latest forecast for your area

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Storm Agnes is set to batter parts of Scotland with up to 80mph winds – but forecasters believe we could escape the very worst of the weather.

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for the storm, which is due to hit just after lunchtime tomorrow and continue into Thursday.

Ferry, bus and rail firms have warned of a significant chance of disruption to travel, with people being asked to stay indoors and avoid making journeys if possible.

Weather chiefs also say injuries from flying debris picked up in the 70mph gusts are ‘possible’, and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties is also likely at the peak of the storm, expected to be at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is also forecast, with 60mm on some high areas and flooding expected on coastal roads. Forecasters however believe Argyll and Bute could escape the very worst of the downpours.

Latest predictions say Oban can even expect some broken sunshine until just after 2pm on Wednesday before the rain arrives. This is expected to be heavy and prolonged, with a slight easing between 6 and 8pm, before more thundery showers until midnight. The outlook however is brighter for Thursday, with Met Office experts saying they expect drier conditions to return, although winds will remain strong and hazardous.

The Met Office has released warnings and guidance for the public to prepare for the upcoming storm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas. Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.

“As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, and around 60mm is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland.”

A yellow weather warning, pictured below, will be in place for Argyll and Bute and parts of the Highlands and Islands until 7am on Thursday morning.

However, as the weekend approaches, Met Office experts say a ridge of high pressure from the south is expected to bring some more settled weather – and respite – to the area.

Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the storm naming season, which begins in early September and runs through to August next year.

Storms with the potential to cause significant disruption are named by either the Met Office, Ireland’s Met Éireann or the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.

The naming travels through the alphabet from a list of pre-selected names.