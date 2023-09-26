Shinty round-up from September 23 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mowi Premiership

Oban Camanachd 4 Glasgow Mid Argyll 1

Oban Camanachd came from a goal down to beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-1 at Mossfield.

The home side made a sluggish start to the game and GMA, with Calum McLay particularly effective, took advantage as a ball from the right went over the Oban defence and Craig Anderson beat keeper Cammy Sutherland to score the only goal of the first half.

Oban Camanachd made changes late in the first half with Scott Mckillop and youngster Alexander MacDonald replacing half backs Louie McFarlane and Scott Robertson.

Daniel Sloss went to half back alongside Alexander MacDonald with Scott Mckillop now at full back partnering Andy MacDonald.

The changes, coupled with a frank change of views at the interval, saw a much-improved Oban Camanachd performance in the second half.

Oban Camanachd’s top scorer Malcolm Clark equalised on 55 minutes, volleying the ball on the turn between the penalty spot and the left of the D. Clark’s effort was on target but the shot took a slight deflection off Ryan Harrison on its way by keeper Jonathan Oates.

Just a couple of minutes later, Lewis Cameron finished a well-worked move at the back post to make it 2-1.

Oban Camanachd suffered a scare when Calum McLay’s effort from distance dropped onto the crossbar with Cammy Sutherland back-peddling as quick as he could.

However, with Matthew Sloss a menace to the GMA defence, Daniel MacVicar, now at full forward, made it 3-1 on 63 minutes.

Lewis Cameron bagged his second goal of the afternoon on 77 minutes, peeling away from his marker to score.

The win means Oban Camanachd are just three points off the top of the table in what is a tight top-flight.

Skye Camanachd 1 Kyles Athletic 4

Kyles Athletic returned to their winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Skye Camanachd at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.

Kyles made the better start, and they deservedly took the lead on 16 minutes.

Roddy Macdonald’s long ball into the D was knocked away by Murphy Henderson but Robbie MacLeod gained possession as Kyles worked the ball to the right of the D where Scott Macdonald got away from his marker to score.

Just a couple of minutes later, some nice one-touch passing saw Robbie MacLeod find Will Cowie on the left and, at the second attempt, Cowie dropped an inviting ball into a crowded D where Scott Macdonald lifted it over the keeper to make it 2-0.

Kyles kept the pressure on the Skye defence and when the hosts couldn’t clear another attack, Will Cowie slotted the ball through a packed goalmouth from left of centre.

Cowie aggravated a hamstring injury in the process of scoring and was replaced by youngster Roan MacVicar.

Skye were much better in the second half and they pulled a goal back on 62 minutes when Jordan Murchison flicked a Neil MacVicar pass from the left in the air and, on the half turn, he sent a glorious first-time volley across a helpless keeper John Whyte for the goal of the game.

Skye had chances to set up a grandstand finish whilst Kyles, who had to put the injured Will Cowie and Callum Millar back on after an injury to Cammy Jack, and now had full centre Roddy Macdonald playing full back, were holding on.

Kyles sealed victory on 81 minutes from a free-hit. Will Cowie found Roan MacVicar and he scored his first senior goal from close range to make it 4-1.

The sides also contested the Alasdair Morrison Memorial Cup which was presented to Kyles Athletic skipper Ross Macrae afterwards by John Angus Morrison.

The man of the match quaich went to the excellent Roddy Macdonald.

Mowi South Division 1

Kyles Athletic 5 Ballachulish 1

The Kyles Athletic juniors escaped relegation by beating Ballachulish 5-1 in their final game of the season at Tighnabruaich.

Balla’, who travelled with just 11 players, made a good start and led through Pat MacLean on 10 minutes but Max Carr scored with a deflected effort on 18 minutes.

Carr netted again on 37 minutes from just outside the D and despite David Martin failing to score from a first half penalty in his final game, the hosts led 2-1 at the turnaround.

Thomas Whyte made it 3-1 from a corner just 3 minutes after the restart whilst Rupert Williamson netted on 70 minutes following a hit-in.

Abbey Anderson fired home a great shot on 81 minutes to complete the 5-1 win.

The result means Ardnamurchan finish bottom of the table.

Mowi South Division 2

Aberdour 1 Kilmory 4

Champions Kilmory won again, beating the Aberdour second team 4-1 in their 1pm throw up at Silversands.

Euan Gilmour gave Kilmory a 10 minute lead and Duncan MacBrayne netted on 28 minutes to make it 2-0 at the break.

Duncan MacBrayne got his second on 52 minutes and although Logan Adam pulled a goal back on 65 minutes, Bruce Johnstone made it 4-1 just a minute later.

The teams meet again in the league at MacRae Park this coming Saturday in Kilmory’s final game of the season.

(All throw ups were at 2.30pm unless the match report states differently)

WCA Round Up

Mowi South Division 2

Uddingston 5 Dunadd 3

Champions Dunadd just failed to navigate their league programme with a 100 per cent record when they lost 5-3 to Uddingston in their final league game of the season at the Stepps Playing Field on Sunday September 24 2023.

Eilidh Cameron scored twice for Dunadd in this 2pm throw up with Grace Drummond getting the other but Alison MacVicar’s hat-trick and Eilidh Barclay’s double gave Uddingston victory.

Dunadd were presented with the league trophy at full time.