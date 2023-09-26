Pinnacle of skimming returns to Easdale with a splash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

In a location made even more atmospheric by driving rain, wind and an increasing sea swell, the world’s best stone skimmers faced-off in the famous flooded Easdale Island quarry where champions are crowned.

Hundreds of competitors and spectators took the short ferry crossing to the slate island from Seil as the World Stone Skimming Championships returned on Sunday after a four-year absence.

This first championships since 2019 saw 351 competitors test their stone skimming abilities, with the ultimate aim of hitting the famous back wall at the steeper end of the quarry.

After about four hours of highly competitive throwing, four competitors faced each other in an entertaining skimmer toss-off.

In a tense play-off between eight-time world champion, Dougie Issacs, Sydney Scelli from France, Finn Dower and Alex Lewis, Dower held his nerve to be crowned champion.

The 16-year-old from Perthshire became the youngest winner of the championships since it was first held in 1983, amassing the furthest skim from his three throws to win the Donald Melville Trophy.

In his winning speech, Finn said: “I have been waiting four years for this day and it has not gone to waste.”

Sydney Scelli, who finished third, had travelled from Toulouse in France with his partner Chloe to take part in the festivities after taking up the sport only three months ago.

He said: “I wanted to find a stone skimming competition and when I found out about this one I knew I had to travel here to Easdale.

“It was fantastic to see the quality of stones they have here and it’s a little more difficult for me to practice where I live because we have to head into the mountains to collect good ones for skimming. You end up with a very heavy bag on the way back from hikes!”

The championships had kicked-off with the younger age groups tackling the flooded quarry, with spectators cheering on these young stone skimmers.

Libby Truran and Issac Waltham were crowned the youngest champions on the day in the Under-10s female and Under-10s open respectively.

In a another show of the inclusivity of the championships, ‘Old Tossers’ awards were handed out to Sandra Elliot – a local in the Oban area – and Robin Arnott.

Competitors from Belgium, Canada, Czechia, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Laos, Netherlands New Zealand, Poland, Switzerland the USA, and all four UK nations also flooded onto the island.

A team of skimmers from Australia also entered, stripping down to their swimming costumes to skim their stones across the quarry.

This didn’t stop Australian Rachel Payer from winning the female category, while local man Martin Coombes won the Bertie Trophy for the most successful Easdale islander.

Member of the championships organising committee and local GP, Kyle Matthews said: “I think close to 900 people came to the event and they got to witness a high level of skimming.

“After four years you might think people were getting rusty, but the tournament was excellent and it was tense, going right down to the wire.

“It was great to get this event going again and there was a big sigh of relief from the skimming community that it was back and there was excitement when it was announced that the championships were returning to Easdale, which is really the place for skimming.

Dr Matthews added: “There has been a team of us on the island who have really been working since the start of the year and importantly, there’s been collaboration with our sister islands and all of the slate islands. Everyone stepped up to really make this happen.”

World Stone Skimming Championships 2023 – results:

Under-10 Female Champion: Libby Truron (England)

Under-10 Open Champion: Isaac Waltham (England)

Under-16 Female Champion: Cari Jones (Wales)

Under-16 Open Champion: Cari Jones (Wales)

Old Tossers Ladies Champion: Sandra Elliot (England)

Old Tossers Open Champion: Robin Arnott (Scotland)

Bertie Trophy for the most successful islander: Martin Coombes (Easdale)

Female Champion: Rachel Payer (Australia)

Team Champions: The Backwall Boys

Adult Open Championships: