Mid Argyll RFC U14 girls hit the road

Mid Argyll RFC’s U14 girls travelled to Oban for the first Argyll and Bute RFC U14 Girls Evolution Festival of the season.

The whole squad played outstanding, competitive rugby, coming up against local opponents Oban Lorne (who fielded two teams), Kintyre and Mull.

Mid Argyll won two out of four games, narrowly losing out in the other two.

Next weekend the U14 girls travel to the Isle of Mull for the next Evolution Event.

Five S1/2 boys made the journey south to Campbeltown to take part in training games with Kintyre RFC.

The hope is to form a joint Kintyre/Mid Argyll team at this age grade.

All the early signs are encouraging for a strong squad. There were some great performances in tricky conditions, with outstanding handling and more than a few box office tries.