Makeshift Mid Argyll RFC lose at Lochaber

Lochaber – 52 Mid Argyll RFC – 0

West Division Three

Mid Argyll RFC travelled to local rivals Lochaber last Saturday still looking for a first win – but the club had more than 20 players unavailable.

The outing offered some players their senior debuts; Ally MacInnes, Harris Campbell, Finlay Kerr, Kieran McCullough and Kyle Colville pulled on the Amber and Black for the first time.

For others it was a return to action, most notably club president Jim Hill, who pulled on his boots for a competitive league fixture for the first time in over a decade.

A squad of 17 made the journey north determined to get that elusive first win of the season.

Mid Argyll started strong and took the game to Lochaber, with the opening exchanges being played in the home team’s half of the pitch.

Great defensive work from Lochaber kept the Boars out in those early exchanges. A few penalties from the visitors soon allowed the Fort William side a foothold and they quickly progressed up field.

A slight lapse in concentration and Lochaber went through for the opening try and conversion of the match.

Mid Argyll kept their heads up and again took the game to their opponents but they were unable to capitalise on the pressure and territory they had.

Lochaber were soon on the score sheet again with some flowing play out wide and strong running.

An injury to Boars full back Steven Parr saw him leave the field and this meant a total restructure in the back line.

While Mid Argyll took time to re-adjust, Lochaber took advantage and again crossed

the whitewash.

Despite a mammoth effort from the Argyll team, they couldn’t get a foot in the game.

Lochaber’s confidence was high and they took advantage of the changes Mid Argyll were forced to make as the injuries started to pile up and players were forced to play out of position.

Half time came after Lochaber had crossed twice more, with the half time score at 35-0.

A regroup and restructure during half time saw a different Mid Argyll team take to the pitch. Energy levels were up and the team were determined to make a real account of themselves.

For the next 20 minutes the encounter became a physical tussle and the Boars looked the more likely to score.

Again, the lack of numbers proved the difference in this game as Lochaber rolled on the

replacements and upped the intensity.

Mid Argyll brought on McCullough and for a while the pack held up against the fresh legs from the north team.

A high ball over the Mid Argyll defence saw winger Liam Long charge back to scoop the ball from the ground with one hand as his Lochaber opposite number bore down on him.

A deft touch and smooth pop pass to the on-rushing Campbell opened space for a 50-metre charge up field.

When it looked like Campbell was through, a last-ditch effort from the home defence caught him – and that proved to be the highlight of the day for the visitors.

Lochaber went on to score another three tries as the Boars had spent every drop of energy they had.

Final Score 52-0. An amazing effort from the Mid Argyll players but they came up against a good in-form team.

Man of the Match was Liam Long, who really stepped up to the challenge.

Next week Mid Argyll host Moffat in Lochgilphead, with a 3pm KO.