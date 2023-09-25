Musical leading light looks to make lasting imprint in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Fans of classical music are in for a real treat this weekend as pianist and contemporary composer Simeon Walker brings his Imprints tour to Whitehouse and Ardrishaig.

The Leeds-based musician has quickly emerged as a leading light in the burgeoning Modern Classical scene following the release of his two albums to date Mono and Winnow.

Simeon regularly performs and tours across the UK and Europe and has supported a variety of artists including S Carey, LYR, Sebastian Plano, Loscil, Erland Cooper and Taz Modi.

He has also performed notable live sets at Latitude and Timber Festivals.

His latest single Reverie features on the first official Piano Day compilation by the Leiter label, alongside Nils Frahm, Olafur Arnalds and Chilly Gonzales.

Simeon’s music receives regular broadcasts on BBC Radio 3 shows including Unclassified and NightTracks alongside BBC 6 Music, KEXP and Soho Radio with his music receiving listening figures in excess of 25 million streams across all platforms.

He also founded and continues to curate Brudenell Piano Sessions – an intimate and varied live music series highlighting the diverse music being composed and performed on the piano – hosted at Leeds’ iconic Brudenell Social Club.

A spokesperson for West Kintyre Promotions CIC said: “We are very excited to welcome an artist to the area who is held in such high esteem.

“It should be a wonderful experience and tickets are just £10 and include a light buffet.

“There will also be a bar in both venues.

“It is something completely different for us but we hope as many people as possible will come along and support the shows.”

Simeon will perform in Whitehouse Hall on Saturday September 30 (7.30pm) and Ardrishaig Hall on Sunday October 1 (7.30pm).

Tickets can be purchased at skiddle.com or Clachan Filling Station.

Photograph: Pianist and contemporary composer Simeon Walker. NO_CC39_Simeon Walker