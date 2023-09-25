Inveraray piper wins prestigious Kintyre competition

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray piper Stuart Liddell was crowned the overall winner at this year’s Springbank Invitational Piping Competition, held in Campbeltown’s Argyll Arms Hotel last Saturday.

The prestigious contest, organised by the Kintyre Piping Society and held annually since 2000, pits some of the best pipers in the world against one another across several competitions.

This year, Stuart was up against Campbeltown’s own Willie McCallum, Angus MacColl of Benderloch, who was last year’s winner, Alasdair Henderson of Dunoon, Iain Speirs of Edinburgh, Finlay Johnston of Glasgow, Callum Beaumont of Guardbridge and Fred Morrison of South Uist.

The judges were Robert Barnes from Methil, Willie Morrison from South Uist and John Wilson from Campbeltown.

Stuart was crowned overall champion after placing first in the March, Strathspey and Reel, winning the Serco Trophy and an inscribed Quaich, first in the Hornpipe and Jig, winning the Committee Members Trophy, and second in the Piobaireachd, winning the Carmichael Quaich.

He also received the Willie McCallum Memorial Cup for being the champion piper on the day.

Overall second (Piobaireachd preference) was Fred Morrison. Fred was placed first in the Piobaireachd, winning the Argyll Arms Hotel Trophy and an inscribed quaich.

Willie McCallum was placed first in the 6/8 March (by a local composer), winning the McFadyens Transport Ltd Trophy.

“The Kintyre Piping Society would like to thank our sponsor of 22 years, Springbank Distillers Ltd, for their continued support, without which we would not be able to run the invitational,” said a spokesperson, “and McFadyens Transport Ltd for their sponsorship of the 6/8 March competition.”

They thanked Heather McFadyen and Ranald Watson for presenting the trophies to the prizewinners on behalf of McFadyen’s Transport and Springbank Distillers respectively, as well as the pipers and judges for making the day a success.

“We would also like to thank Val and her staff of the Argyll Arms Hotel for their work keeping everyone fed and watered,” added the spokesperson.

“To all who came along to see these world class pipers play, and to all who donated prizes for the raffle, it is very much appreciated by the Kintyre Piping Society.”

Results:

Piobaireachd: 1 Fred Morrison, “Scarce of Fishing”; 2 Stuart Liddell, “In Praise of Morag”; 3 Callum Beaumont, “The Daughter’s Lament”; 4 Alasdair Henderson, “The Big Spree”.

MSR: 1 Stuart Liddell, M: “Bonny Ann” and “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage”, S: “Glentruim” and “Lady Louden”, R: “Highlanders’ Institute” and “The Smith of Chilliechassie”; 2 Callum Beaumont, M: “The Royal Scottish Pipers Society” and “The Ross-Shire Volunteers”, S: “Bob O’ Fettercairn” and “Inveraray Castle”, R: “Bessie McIntyre” and “Fiona MacLeod”; 3 Willie McCallum, M: “The Crags of Stirling” and “Mrs Duncan MacFadyen”, S: “Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch” and “Susan MacLeod”, R: “Roddy MacDonald’s Fancy” and “Lt Col DJS Murray”; 4 Alasdair Henderson, M: “Donald MacLellan’s Farewell to Rothesay” and “Colonel MacLean of Ardgour”, S: “The Piper’s Bonnet” and “The Ewe wi’ the Crooked Horn”, R: “Sandy Cameron” and “Drumlithie”.

Hornpipe and Jig: 1 Stuart Liddell, H: “Raigmore”, J: “The Canister”; 2 Willie McCallum, H: “Dr MacInnes’ Fancy”, J: “Brae Riach”; 3 Callum Beaumont, H: “Donald MacLeod”, J: “Dunrovin Farm”; 4 Finlay Johnston, H: “Joe McGann’s Fiddle”, J: “The Old Wife of the Mill Dust”.

6/8 March: 1 Willie McCallum, “The North Berwick Highland Games”; 2 Angus MacColl, “Tug Argan Gap”; 3 Alasdair Henderson, “The Highland Brigade Depot”; 4 Finlay Johnston, “Bengullion”.