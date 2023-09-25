Book festival on Islay proves to be a real page turner

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

To borrow the words of guest author, Chitra Ramaswamy, “what a beautiful, warm, and genuine community book festival” it was!

Islay Book Festival kicked off on Thursday September 7 with two virtual storytelling sessions for P1-P3 and P4-P7 from Lari Don.

Lari couldn’t visit in person due to long Covid but made these sessions wonderfully interactive, even inspiring some of the pupils to write their own tale.

In the afternoon, renowned palaeontologist and primary school teacher Steve and Anne Brusatte delivered an exciting after-school session at MYCOS, Port Ellen, around the picture book they wrote together – Dugie the Dinosaur.

On Friday morning, they brought Dugie to Keills Primary School, joined for the occasion by the pupils from Jura’s Small Isles, before continuing to Port Charlotte in the afternoon.

Meanwhile Sarah McIntyre and Philip Reeve had their own grand tour, visiting first Islay High School for a joint art/English session with a world-building theme inspired by Philip’s Utterly Dark series, before presenting the Adventuremice books they write and illustrate together to Bowmore Primary and Port Ellen pupils.

Alan Warner and Coinneach MacLeod, aka The Hebridean Baker, both visited the high school to chat about becoming a successful author after leaving school in Oban at 16 and the influence of Gaelic on their work respectively.

Marie C. NicAmhlaigh visited the Gaelic Medium Unit at Bowmore Primary for some Gaelic storytelling.

In the evening, there was a full house for the opening event of the general programme at the Gaelic College with the Hebridean Baker.

Còisir Ghàidhlig Ìle impressed the audience with a puirt à beul, followed by a beautiful rendition of Sìne Bhàn.

Martine Nouet’s questions brought forth some very entertaining answers from the now globally-famous, Lewis-born baker, and Fraser Rathbone from Jura Distillery offered both a dram and a cocktail demonstration to everyone present.

Islay bakers showed their own fantastic talents, Islay Cocoa’s Emma Goudie winning first prize in the competition with her chocolate-dipped shortbread with salted caramel, and the Islay High School students successfully raising money for their Iceland trip with delicious home bakes.

On Saturday morning Kapka Kassabova brought tears to people’s eyes in her talk about her latest book, Elixir, when evoking the bond between the land and people.

Professional actor and author Angus Peter Campbell delivered an entertaining session around his latest novel in English, Electricity, and his translation of Orwell’s Animal Farm into Gaelic, Tuathanas nan Creutairean.

Gerda Stevenson, who’d delighted Gortanvogie residents in the morning with poems and songs in English, Scots and Gaelic, gave an incredible reading from her latest poetry collection, Tomorrow’s Feast.

Laughter was definitely on the menu with Jenny Colgan, who was presenting her latest romantic comedy, The Summer Skies.

Marisa Haetzman, aka Ambrose Parry, and Sarah Smith took to the stage to discuss their respective historical noir fictions, Voices of the Dead and Hear No Evil – the latter featuring an Islay protagonist.

On the Sunday, Alan Warner answered Les Wilson’s questions about Nothing Left to Fear From Hell, his masterful book about Bonnie Prince Charlie’s escape via the Hebrides.

Chitra Ramaswamy gave an extremely moving talk about Homelands, sharing the beautiful aspects of her friendship with now 99-year-old Holocaust survivor Henry Wuga, as well as the story of her own family.

In the afternoon, Steve Brusatte gave us a quick but riveting course in deep time history while chatting about his Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs and Rise and Reign of the Mammals. His event was followed by a grand raffle draw.

Meanwhile Gerda Stevenson delivered an excellent poetry workshop at Ardbeg Distillery, while Philip Reeve held a session about his Utterly Dark series at the Mactaggart Leisure Centre with the support of friend illustrator Sarah McIntyre.

The atmosphere over the four days was one of joy, enthusiasm, and bonding over the love of words and stories, which is exactly what we had hoped for.

Organisers sent a massive thanks to sponsors, guest authors, chairs, volunteers, teachers and all the various people who helped make the Islay Book Festival 2023 the fantastic event that it was.

Featured image: The audience were riveted for Steve and Anne Brusatte’s exciting after-school session. Photograph: Rhianna Jones. NO_CC39_IslayBookFestival_Anne&SteveBrusatte (1)