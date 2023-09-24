CalMac to host public drop-in on Islay
CalMac is holding a public drop-in event for Islay residents on Thursday October 5 from 1pm – 4pm at Ionad Chaluim Chille Ìle (Islay Gaelic Centre).
Residents are invited to join senior CalMac staff to ask any questions they may have in relation to its services.
CalMac representatives in attendance at this event will include:
- Robbie Drummond, Chief Executive
- Diane Burke, Commercial Director
- Pauline Blackshaw, Director of Strategy and Change
- Robert Morrison, Operations Director
- Donna Lockhart, Area Operations Manager (Argyll).
CalMac is the UK’s largest ferry operator, running 29 routes to over 50 destinations, across 200 miles of Scotland’s west coast.
The fleet of 35 vessels complete approximately 136,000 sailings a year with crossings ranging from five minutes to five and a half hours.
In 2019, CalMac’s busiest year to date, it carried more than 5.6 million passengers.
