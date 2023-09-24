Aileen’s Amazing Argyll – August 2023

Aileen Gillies
Loch Ederline at Ederline Estate near Loch Awe.

Talented landscape photographer Aileen Gillies has agreed to pick some of her photos from her travels around Argyll each month and share them with our readers.

“August proved to  be another busy month with lots of markets to attend, time for a wee rest now before the Christmas ones start,” said Aileen.

Aileen always gives a portion of the money raised from her colourful calendars of photos around Argyll to the Macmillan Unit at Mid Argyll Hospital. Since in 2020, she has raised in excess of £10,000 for the unit. Aileen now has five calendars for 2024 that cover many areas and subjects – see www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk

Stroneskar meadow near Ederline.
Vintage tractors Mid Argyll Show.
Dunardy sunset, near Cairnbaan.
Watching the sunset over Oban Bay.
Eddie greeting visitors on art map at Lynne Mcgregors studio.